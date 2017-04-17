There's a high likelihood the Cowboys' first-rounder comes from this short list - Brandon George, SportsDay

This list isn’t as short as I was hoping and it contains many of the names we would suspect. Is your guy one of the eight names below?

Over the last nine years, the Cowboys have made 72 draft picks, and 28 (38.9 percent) of those have made pre-draft visits. They've had at least 14 defensive backs -- including 10 cornerbacks -- already in for visits. The Cowboys are also in hot pursuit of a pass rusher, having had seven of the top draft-eligible defensive ends in for visits. Four of those pass rushers are projected as possible late first-round picks: Tennessee's Derek Barnett (6-3, 259), Michigan's Taco Charlton (6-6, 277), Missouri's Charles Harris (6-3, 253) and UCLA's Takkarist McKinley (6-2, 250). Four of the cornerbacks who have visited are projected as possible late first-round options: LSU's Tre'Davious White (5-11, 192), Washington's Kevin King (6-3, 200), Ohio State's Gareon Conley (6-0, 195) and Colorado's Chidobe Awuzie (6-0, 202).

Identifying top Cowboys DE draft prospects via athletic markers - Donrey Marinas, Cowboys Wire

Newcomer writer over at the Wire puts together a great evaluation of combine results for several pass rushing prospects. How did your guy measure up?

Taking the emotion out of prospect evaluation serves a specific purpose. Chiseling out an athletic profile base on cold, hard facts is paramount in deciding whether the talents a prospect puts on film can translate to the professional ranks – call it glacial profiling.

Glacial profiling. That’s my new favorite term to use now. Of course, I am a sucker for letting emotion back in, however - it’s good to see how things look without it.

NFL mock draft: Myles Garrett going No. 1? Will the Cowboys target a pass rusher? - Jon Machota, SportsDay

Machota gives us his first round mock and sets his sight on a pass rusher from UCLA.

[Takkarist] McKinley is recovering from shoulder surgery and isn't expected to be fully recovered until around the end of training camp. Even if he misses some time, he's too good to pass up.

Former NFL GM thinks Cowboys could be good landing spot for 'giant' Division II tight end - Staff, SportsDay

Cleveland Browns former general manager, Phil Savage weighed in on the idea of a tight end prospect for the Cowboys.

What about Adam Shaheen, the tight end from Ashland, and what's the transition from a small school to the NFL like? Savage: You're talking about the Division II prospect - he's a giant. He's almost 280 pounds. He actually tested pretty well at the combine. I think because of the presence of Jason Witten in Dallas this could be a good direction for the Cowboys to go because he's not going to be expected to be out there 80-90 percent of the time.

Joey Bosa, Tyreek Hill among players most likely to suffer sophomore slump - Staff, NFL.com

The staff over at NFL.com take a look at how some key rookies will perform in year two, including Bucky Brooks giving his thoughts on Zeke.

How does Ezekiel Elliott match what he did last year? Ezekiel Elliott set the bar so incredibly high as a rookie that it'll be hard for him to match it this season. A year later, teams can dissect what Dallas' favorite schemes are and figure out how to play against quarterback Dak Prescott, which in turn will affect how Elliott is used. Zeke will still be a good player and get 1,000 rushing yards, but I don't think he'll lead the league in rushing or have the kind of impact he did in Year 1.

Dak Prescott says Tony Romo left 'some big shoes for me to fill' in Dallas - Jared Dubin, CBS Sports

There is no doubt that all eyes will be on Prescott as he begins his first season as the #1 QB in Dallas. It might seem like a pressure-filled situation to be in, but it’s nothing this kid hasn’t endured before.

"Me and Tony, we've always been great throughout this whole situation, before the situation when I came in (as the starter)," Prescott said, per the team's official website. "So nothing's ever changed. That's something I'm very thankful were able to manage of keeping our relationship the same throughout everything that was going on. I hope he's happy. He made the decision to retire; he's had a great career. He's got some big shoes for me to fill to try to come in and do a good job for the Cowboys."

Will Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and Tony Romo ever make up? - Babe Laufenberg, SportsDay

A lot of people are making it seem like there is more to this than there is, but Babe thinks that whatever rockiness exists, will eventually work itself out.

Do you think Jason Garrett and Tony Romo can repair their strained relationship? Laufenberg: Absolutely. They call time the universal healer, and it won't take much time. Tony was not happy about losing his job. That is understandable. Garrett was not happy about Tony making his concession speech without his knowledge, in the middle of a season. That, too, is understandable. But mark this down, and then underline it twice- Jason Garrett made Tony Romo a better quarterback. If you didn't see that, you weren't paying attention.

It’s like Ross and Rachael. They’ll eventually get back together. They are just on a break.

Former NFL coach says Tony Romo will be on the field again, maybe even in Dallas - Staff, SportsDay

Former coach Eric Mangini expresses the sentiment that we haven’t seen the last of Tony Romo on the football field.

How many games is he going to broadcast and see average quarterbacks and be frustrated with the fact that he's not playing? And you look at a situation like Oakland last year, that for me would've been a perfect scenario for a guy like Tony Romo. I could see if Dak Prescott gets hurt in Dallas, him coming back and playing in Dallas. I think he's got a lot of good football left in him, and as long as this isn't an injury situation where his doctors said don't play, I think it's going to be too hard for him to say no when an opportunity comes up, with whoever that is, if he has a chance to win."

