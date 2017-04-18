Voluntary Offseason Program A Chance For Young Cowboys To Keep Building - Rob Phillips, Dallas Cowboys

Coming off arguably the best rookie season by any quarterback in NFL history, Dak Prescott isn’t taking this offseason lightly. The 23-year-old starting quarterback knows he must improve if the Cowboys are to take a step past January’s NFC divisional round.

"Anytime you’ve had the success that I had in one year, obviously my first year, I expect things to get harder," he told reporters last Saturday at 105.3 The Fan’s annual MudBug Bash. "I wouldn’t want it any other way. I know that defenses got more looks at me, so they’re going to throw things at me, but I’m excited for all of it. I’m excited for the challenge."

What If Cowboys' 2017 First-Round Pick Is A Travis Frederick-Level "Reach"? - OCC, Blogging The Boys

Widely panned as a "reach", the Cowboys' 2013 first-round pick turned out quite well anyway.

Sitting where they are at the bottom of the first round, the Cowboys would be happy to see a player with a first-round grade fall their way. But if that doesn't happen, they'll pick one of the highest-graded players remaining on their board, even if that player might have "only" a second-round grade - and even if that player may be ranked much lower elsewhere.

All-Trades Mock NFL Draft - First round deals all 32 teams- Bill Barnwell, ESPN

Richard Sherman to beef up the Cowboys' D? Kirk Cousins to lead the rebuild in San Francisco? Bill Barnwell figures out how to make these moves happen with trades for every first-round pick.

You don't need me to tell you that Sherman is the exact sort of superstar Jerry Jones wants to acquire. The Cowboys would go over the cap by acquiring Sherman, but they've already created some cap space for 2017 by extending Jason Witten, and Dallas could convert most of Dez Bryant's $13 million base salary into a signing bonus to create additional cap room. The Cowboys also could offer Sherman an extension that would begin next season, as the cornerback enters the final year of his deal, and Tony Romo's massive cap charge comes off the books.

Dallas Cowboys Begin Voluntary ‘Phase One’ Workouts - Mike Fisher, CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

The Dallas Cowboys begin Phase One of voluntary offseason workouts today at The Star In Frisco, a two-week program that is limited by NFL rules to strength, conditioning, and rehab.

Jason Witten, Sean Lee, Travis Frederick and Dan Bailey are official team captains and they’ve lead the workouts to this point. Unofficially, though, Bryant is joined by next-generation Cowboys like Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Zack Martin and Byron Jones as leaders through these sessions — which are limited to four hours a day and 90-minute maximum on the field — and beyond.

Michigan State’s Malik McDowell latest DL prospect to visit Cowboys - Charean Williams, Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The Dallas Cowboys have spent most of their 30 national visits on defensive players and expect to use most of their seven draft picks on defenders.

McDowell, projected as a first-round choice, likely plays strongside defensive end after playing both inside and outside in college. He had 7.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss in his three seasons. McDowell is one of several defensive linemen among the Cowboys’ 30 national visitors. Tennessee’s Derek Barnett, Michigan’s Taco Charlton, Missouri’s Charles Harris, Wisconsin’s T.J. Watt and UCLA’s Takkarist McKinley also visited.

Dallas Cowboys 2017 prospect profile: Houston OLB Tyus Bowser - Patrik Walker, 247Sports

The good, the bad and the not-so-great on Dallas Cowboys' draft prospect Tyus Bowser.

For those that have not heard of Bowser -- chances being you haven't until now -- he's as athletic as any pass rusher you'll find in this year's draft, albeit not as polished as some of the others that sit atop the class. Nonetheless, the 6-foot-3, 247 lb. native of Tyler, TX can be an absolute animal at times, making it no small wonder he's seen his stock skyrocket as of late as teams combine his workouts with his film analysis.

Possible Pick: How Much Will A Spring Injury Affect Moreau’s Draft Position? - Rob Phillips, Dallas Cowboys

With less than one month until the start of the 2017 NFL Draft on April 27, the staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last.

Where He’s Projected: Great question. Moreau is viewed as one of the draft’s top cornerbacks in a deep class, but he could slide past the first round after tearing his pectoral muscle while performing a bench press at his March Pro Day. He underwent successful surgery with a reported 4-6-month recovery time that could affect his availability for the start of the 2017 NFL season.

Can You Predict The Crazy Thing The Cowboys Will Do In The Second Round Of The Draft? - Danny Phantom, Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys like to gamble in the second round. Here are some crazy moves the team could make in this year’s draft.

2017 Comparison: The CBS draft profile compares Alabama’s Tim Williams to Bruce Irvin and states he could be the most explosive pass rusher in this draft. He also comes with serious off-field concerns. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Williams has an arrest involving a gun and for marijuana. His talent makes him an early second-round prospect, but even a deep slide might not be enough for the Cowboys to punch that ticket. Fool me once, shame on.....well, you know how it goes.

With offseason program starting, Cowboys begin chemistry test - Todd Archer, ESPN

The Cowboys will again look to the chemistry developed during offseason work as the foundation for the camarederie to carry them through the year.

Phase 1 of the offseason program is really no different than what the players have been going through, except now there can be official contact with the strength and conditioning coaches. Players can go through strength and conditioning work as well as rehab for two weeks.

Cowboys have big interest in CB prospects, including Gareon Conley - Charean Williams, Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The Dallas Cowboys had several cornerbacks take pre-draft visits to The Star, including Ohio State’s Gareon Conley. The top cornerback in the draft, Marshon Lattimore, is expected to go in the top five.