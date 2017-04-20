Dallas Cowboys 2017 Schedule: Biggest Non Divisional Games

The Dallas Cowboys 2017 schedule is finally here! As always, we've got home and away games in New York, Philadelphia and Washington DC, but this season, we will be facing the AFC West and will also travel to Atlanta and pay a visit to the defending NFC Champs. Let's take a look at the most important non-divisional games this season.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are paying another visit to Dallas this season. They will be coming to town during Week 5 and revenge will be on the Cowboys’ minds. After feeling cheated in the playoffs a few years ago, and after letting an epic comeback go to waste last year, the Cowboys are fuming and have circled this date on their calendar already. Look for the Packers to waltz into Dallas and attempt to show America why they are the better team, but look for a more experienced, mature and level-headed Dallas team to battle and ultimately pull out a victory.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will be coming into Dallas during Week 9 of the NFL season. This will mark the first time Tony Romo is in the booth for a Dallas Cowboys game during his broadcasting career. The Chiefs are a commendable organization with a strong front office, a veteran quarterback, speedsters at receiver and running back, and stars all along the defense. Unfortunately, they compete in arguably the toughest division in the NFL and therefore they view every non-divisional game as a must win. Look for this game to feature a pair of old coaching foes and provide a at least a few highlight reel plays with rising sophomores, Ezekiel Elliott and Tyreek Hill.

Seattle Seahawks

This season, Seattle comes to Dallas in Week 16 and this game will be important for NFC playoff standings. It was just a few years ago that the Seattle Seahawks were on the brink of becoming back-to-back Super Bowl Champs. Talent-wise, not much has changed in Seattle as they still feature stars along the offense and defense. Dallas lost in 2015 as Matt Cassel lead the team, but many fondly remember the 2014 match when Tony Romo lead Dallas to a giant win in Seattle. This should be another great matchup, and could have an interesting twist if the Cowboys are interested in obtaining Richard Sherman.

Oakland Raiders

Could the Week 15 matchup between the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys feature the top young teams in the AFC and NFC? Quite possibly. Each time has youth along the offensive line, quality quarterbacks and skill positions on offense, and both teams have at least a few stars on the defensive side of the ball. This Sunday Night matchup in Oakland will provide plenty of fire power and may even be a preview of a Super Bowl. This probably marks the the last time Dallas heads to Oakland for a football game given that the Raiders are relocating to Las Vegas in 2020.

What do you think is the biggest non-divisional game this season?