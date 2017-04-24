Cowboys News: Dallas Called The Early Favorite For The NFC Championship

Get your daily dose of Cowboys news. But before you do, hit up our weekly FanPost and leave a question for the Mailbag section of our BTB Podcast. Landon does a killer job with the Podcast, you should check it out every week.

Grant Cohn: An early prediction of 49ers' record - Grant Cohn, The Press Democrat

Okay, it was only one writer for one of the smaller newspapers in California. But still, in the offseason, it’s always good to hear people respecting the Cowboys. Especially since, as Tom Ryle pointed out, Dallas gets dissed quite a bit. So this writer thinks the Cowboys are the favorites in the NFC for the 2017 season. His comment comes when talking about the San Francisco 49ers schedule, and their Week 7 matchup with Dallas.

Week 7: versus the Dallas Cowboys. Forget about it. The Cowboys won 13 games in 2016 and should be the favorite to win the NFC next season. The Niners losing streak will extend to four games.Record: 2-5.

We’ll take it.

NFL Schedule 2017: Ranking the Eagles' games from easiest to most difficult - Brandon Lee Gowton, Bleeding Green Nation

In another article concerning Cowboys opponent’s talking about their schedule, our friends over at Bleeding Green Nation aren’t quite as sold on the 2017 Cowboys as the writer in the first article above. They ranked every game on their schedule from easiest to hardest, and the Week 11 game at Dallas is only the fifth-hardest on their schedule.

Week 11 - at Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 19, 8:30 PM ET, NBC) This game being outside of the Eagles’ top four most difficult games shouldn’t come as a surprise. Yes, the Cowboys had a really good season last year. They have some good young pieces in Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott that could allow them to be very competitive for many years to come. But Dallas also lost a lot of pieces this offseason, especially on defense. They need to remake their secondary. And even though the Cowboys might be good I don’t think the Eagles should necessarily be afraid of them. Philadelphia nearly had that game in Dallas won last year.

They believe that home games for the Eagles against the Broncos and Raiders, and away games at the Chiefs and the Seahawks are tougher.

Latest Jon Machota mock draft makes every Cowboys selection, reunites Dak Prescott with an old friend - Jon Machots, DMN

For all you T.J. Watt fans in the audience, this one is for you.

Pick 28 - T.J. Watt, DE, Wisconsin The elite pass rushers are usually gone by 28. Watt is part of the next group. If the Cowboys pass on him to take a defensive back, they might be sick when they see what's left of the position at pick 60. The younger brother of three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt could bring a spark to a pass rush that badly needs it.

Here Are 3 Surprise First Round Picks The Cowboys Could Make In The NFL Draft - Tom Downey, Chat Sports

This is one that is popping up a little bit more. Landon talked about this in one of our podcasts. Malik McDowell was recently added as a very late pre-draft visitor for the Cowboys, could his draft stock be slipping. Here a writer discusses him as one of three possible surprise selections for the Cowboys in the draft.

Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State McDowell has the talent and upside worthy of a top 15 pick. However, he interviewed terribly at the Combine and said he wasn't coachable. That will hurt his draft stock, but a team like the Cowboys might be willing to take a risk. The Cowboys brought him in for a visit and there's buzz there's increased love for McDowell from the coaches and scouts. It would be a surprise given the Cowboys iffy track record with defensive linemen with non-playing issues, but from a pure talent perspective, it makes some sense.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones more powerful than ever with team and NFL - Clarence Hill, Jr, Star-Telegram

Clarence Hill writes an article about Jerry Jones, and how he is not slowing down. We often discuss how he seems to be more willing to share power these days, especially with son Stephen, but he is still the man in control.

Well, a funny thing has happened while the outside world was seemingly putting Jones out to pasture, not only has the old man regained his old fire, but Jones is stronger and more powerful than ever with the Cowboys and the NFL. “I have just got a lot more to offer today than I did 25 years ago,” Jones said. “I’m not bragging. I am just saying it’s from sheer input. And I’m thankful I have got the health and thankful that I’ve got the enthusiasm. I should be better. Not only should I be better in the draft room, but I should be better in almost any aspect.” So for all of you believing the Cowboys will continue to make good decisions in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday, as long they keep the elder Jones out of the way, just know Jones will be at the center of the “War Room.”

In the article, Hill also notes that with all the relocation moves recently that involved Jerry Jones’ influence, he has become known as the de facto commissioner in some circles.

Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson says he'd want the Cowboys to pick him if he were in this year's draft - Staff, DMN

Eric Dickerson was recently asked if he was drafted today, which team would he want to draft him. You can guess the answer.

Dickerson's response: "When you think about getting drafted, you think about a team that's winning. For a running back, you look at the offensive line. Now I got to say this, I'm not a Cowboys fan. I never been a Cowboys fan, but the way they have that offensive line set up, I think I'd want to go to the Cowboys. I am from Texas - never liked the Cowboys, but you have to look at those guys up front and what they mean to you." "I look at Ezekiel Elliott, the great year he had. Dak Prescott, the great year that he had. A lot of that is due because of the guys up front. So, if I had to get drafted right now, I think I'd go to the Cowboys. I think my second choice would be the Oakland Raiders.

Jaye Howard a great free-agency fit for Cowboys, Browns and Texans - Ryan Wooden, All 22

Free agency is never over in the NFL. And the Cowboys name is always a popular one to link up with a name, in this case, the recently released defensive lineman Jaye Howard.

Dallas Cowboys Howard played as a 3-4 defensive end and occasionally at nose tackle with the Chiefs, but he’d find a natural home as a defensive tackle with the Cowboys. At 6-foot-3 and 301 pounds, he’s got prototypical size to play three-tech, and his 2015 production (5.5 sacks) shows he can be disruptive under the right circumstances. The Cowboys are looking for pass-rush help and are primarily looking at edge prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft, but an interior presence like Howard could also ease their ailments. It could come down to price, as the Cowboys are in a tough spot financially until Tony Romo’s contract comes off the books.

Roger Staubach headlines best draft picks for Dallas Cowboys - Todd Archer, ESPN

This is a fun article where Todd Archer lists the Cowboys best draft picks at each position in the franchise’s history. Captain Comeback leads things off.

Quarterback: Roger Staubach, 10th round, 1964, Navy: The other obvious selection is Troy Aikman, the No. 1 overall pick in 1989 who won three Super Bowls in the 1990s. Staubach won two Super Bowls but the Cowboys showed tremendous foresight in taking him in the 10th round, knowing he had to fulfill Navy requirements before he would be eligible to play.

JuJu Smith-Schuster says Cowboys and Rams have shown the most interest - Mike Florio, PFT

While we have all been concentrating hard on defense for the draft, we can’t forget about the other side of the ball. The Cowboys haven’t.