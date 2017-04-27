Mike Mayock, Todd McShay Mock Drafts Lead Our Final Cowboys Mock Draft Roundup For 2017

The draft is almost here, so let’s take a final spin around the internet and check on some final mocks from a Cowboys perspective. One mock that is always one to watch is Mike Mayock’s, he only does one and does it the day before the draft. This year, though, the Cowboy pick is not one of the “hot” names that have been floating around.

PICK 28 Tre'Davious White - CB School: LSU. White is probably not the sexy pick that Cowboys fans want, but he can fill a variety of roles on defense and he has added value as a returner. This is a very solid pick.

White was a player that was discussed early on in the process, but has fallen out of favor with names like Kevin King, Quincy Wilson, and Adoree’ Jackson becoming more prevalent in mock drafts. Also, in Mayock’s draft, Derek Barnett, Charles Harris, Takkarist McKinley and T.J. Watt are all off the board before the Cowboys pick, but Taco Charlton was still available.

Now on to Todd McShay’s final mock draft for 2017.

28. Dallas Cowboys Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU I've been hearing Kevin King buzz with the Cowboys, but with him off the board, Dallas could be enticed by a safe prospect like White. He started 47 games at LSU and showed great instincts in coverage.

McShay and Mayock both agree, the pick will be Tre’Davious White. How would you feel about that, BTB?

More mock drafts:

Lance Zerliein - NFL.com

Pick 28 Quincy Wilson - CB School: Florida. Rod Marinelli's defense will require a cornerback with cover talent in zone and a willingness to hit. With so many holes in the secondary, drafting this position is a strong possibility.

Daniel Jeremiah - NFL.com

PICK NO. 28 ADOREE' JACKSON CB USC Some teams have Jackson as the second-best cornerback in the draft. He might be long gone by this point.

Sports Illustrated

28 CHARLES HARRIS DE/OLB, MISSOURI Chris Burke: Harris could be a fit for teams in the first half of Round 1, so landing him at 28 would be a boon for Jerry Jones & Co. The talented Missouri pass rusher profiles physically as more of a 3–4 OLB, but he had significant college success playing off the edge in a 4–3. One thing’s for sure: Dallas defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli would find a way to maximize Harris’s quickness off the edge.

Dieter Kurtenbach - FOX Sports

28. Cowboys: Tre’Davious White - CB - LSU The Cowboys cannot go wrong with an upgrade on defense, and they start with the secondary, which was one of the worst in the NFL last year. White isn’t the biggest corner and he’s not going to help you in run defense, but he’s a ghost in coverage. In a division with Odell Beckham, you need a corner like that.

Pete Schrager - FOX Sports

Cowboys: Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut Barry Church is gone. Mo Claiborne is gone. Brandon Carr is gone. J.J. Wilcox is gone. The Cowboys defensive backfield will need some young replacements in this draft. Obi fits a similar profile to that of Byron Jones, his college teammate who was drafted by the Cowboys a few years back. He can cover tight ends, held his own at the Senior Bowl lining up at cornerback and is perhaps the most athletically gifted pure talent in the class.

Todd Archer - ESPN/NFL Nation

28. Dallas Cowboys Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan The Cowboys have been seeking pass-rush help the past few years, and Charlton offers some position flexibility. His sack totals increased each year at Michigan, and he does not have to be a war daddy from the first day with how Rod Marinelli rotates his defensive line. The Cowboys can get their secondary help in the second round. -- Todd Archer

Danny Kelly - The Ringer