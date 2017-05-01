The Future Of The Cowboys: Still America’s Team

Our mothership, SB.Nation.com, has a refreshed, prettied up look as of today. As part of that, they have put together a really extensive, awesome series on the future of football. As part of that look into the future, we take a look at what the Dallas Cowboys might look like in five years.

Looking five years into the future is challenging, of course. But in the NFL, there is no team that has a better chance of long-term stability than the Dallas Cowboys. Here are five predictions for what will be going on with them in 2022.

The Jones family will remain firmly in charge of the Cowboys - if not more.

Continuity is at the heart of what the team is trying to do, especially in the coaching and front office staffs. And it all starts with the Jones family. Jerry Jones has built the Cowboys into the flagship franchise, the ratings magnet for the league. And while he is certainly aging, there is already a succession plan in place, with his son Stephen poised to take over the GM role, and daughter Charlotte Jones Anderson and his other son Jerry Jr. both having well defined roles within the organization. Given Jerry’s tremendous influence in the league (he is called the “defacto commissioner” by many), it is hard to see anything derailing the family’s plans. And Stephen Jones is already a force to be reckoned with in NFL circles.

Jason Garrett will be one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the league.

Head coach Jason Garrett has as good a shot at still being in the job as any coach in the league. He has the full faith and confidence of both Jerry and Stephen Jones, and the players would run through a wall for him. Barring a multi-year collapse on the field, he is likely to still be roaming the sidelines and frustrating reporters with his robotic and unrevealing answers to questions.

The coordinators will be different - but not unfamiliar.

Scott Linehan has a good chance to get another shot at a head coaching job, and Rod Marinelli will likely be retired. But, somewhat uniquely among NFL teams, Dallas seems to have a succession plan in place. Matt Eberflus in particular looks very much like the heir apparent for the defense. It certainly seems he is being groomed for the job. Quarterback coach Wade Wilson likewise appears to be set up to take over when Scott Linehan’s day is done in Dallas.

Move to another city? No way.

There is absolutely zero chance that the Cowboys could be going anywhere. AT&T Stadium is still one of the premier facilities in all sports, and the team has been in their incredible new headquarters, the Star in Frisco, less than a year. The roots are deep in North Texas, and not going to be pulled up. Not with the money flowing into the Jones’ family’s pockets.

Dak Prescott will be one of the elite quarterbacks in the league.

While in five years we are likely to see the team having to figure out how to bring in some replacements for that outstanding offensive line, Dallas has its quarterback for perhaps the next decade in Prescott. They continued an ongoing youth movement in the 2017 draft to make sure he is surrounded by good talent. And despite some doubts, he is far more likely to continue to develop as a quarterback over the next few years than to see a decline or stagnation in his abilities.

As long as the Cowboys can avoid a severe and lasting slump, as they had in the late nineties and first decade of this century, they will continue to be both America’s Team and the cash cow of the NFL.

So the rest of the league better be ready to just continue the hate. The Cowboys aren’t going away any time soon.