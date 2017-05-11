Look & Watch: Cowboys staff, stars enjoy unwinding with golf | Khari Murphy, Cowboys Wire

The Dallas Cowboys hosted their annual Cowboys Golf Classic in appreciation of their sponsors, here are photos and video from the event. There were some other images that stood out, as well.

Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith warming up before club's annual golf tournament: pic.twitter.com/QmbNGQFKw5 — Brandon George (@DMN_George) May 10, 2017

Dak & Zeke and John Daly with a cigarette ... what more can you want in a photo? pic.twitter.com/6VprBAmbmZ — Brandon George (@DMN_George) May 10, 2017

#Cowboys no backing down on Jaylon Smith. SJones views LB 'as a 'franchise player who'll be around for many, many years.' #wow pic.twitter.com/uxcJAl2q3C — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) May 10, 2017

Oh, yeah, about the most scrutinized player in Dallas.

Cowboys Not Rushing Jaylon Smith Back; But LB Expected To Return For OTAs - Nick Eatman, Dallas Cowboys

There is excitement to see how Jaylon Smith and his infamous nerve are doing in rookie minicamp, but there are also expectations that he will be limited. Jerry Jones clarified what his workload will be.

“Jaylon will be practicing,” Jones said referring to the OTA sessions that begin at the end of this month. “What we want to do is keep him fresh. We’ll probably alternate days with him. When we get to those OTAs, you’ll probably see him every other day.” Jones reiterated that won’t necessarily be the plan for Smith moving forward into the summer and into meaning camp. “No, we anticipate him getting stronger (by camp),” Jones said. “He continues to get better. And we think he will keep improving. But that’s why we want him to alternate days so he can stay fresh.”

Jaylon Smith on if he'll be ready to play season opener vs. Giants. "Yes. Sunday night. Prime time." — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) May 10, 2017

As Cowboys Consider La'el Collins At RT, Goal Is To Play O-Line’s Best Five - Jonathan Auping, Dallas Cowboys

On Wednesday, head coach Jason Garrett was hesitant to make any big proclamations regarding the offensive line, but for now it looks like Collins is penciled in at right tackle.

“[Collins] is working that right tackle spot right now,” Garrett said. “Jonathan Cooper is working that left guard spot. Again, it’s really early. Those guys will have a chance to show us what we’re capable of doing. We’ll see over time who’s the best and who fits where.”

Wish Granted: Cowboys TE Rico Gathers allowed at rookie minicamp | Khari Murphy, Cowboys Wire

It was previously announced that Jaylon Smith would be participating in the rookie minicamp, and now Rico Gathers has been cleared to join him.

The minicamp is geared towards first-year players, but since Gathers did not accrue a season of service for the Cowboys in 2016, spending all year on the practice squad, he is eligible to go out and work. Gathers has had the opportunity to learn from future Hall-of-Fame tight end Jason Witten as he continues his transition from basketball to football.

Dallas Cowboys: Why Emmitt Smith isn't worried about Ezekiel Elliott; how Tony Romo will fare in his move to TV - SportsDay Staff

Recently, Ezekiel Elliott said he wants to become a better, more elusive runner. But how much better can he be?

Cowboys great and NFL career rushing leader Emmitt Smith isn't sure there's much Elliott can improve. "What he's talking about is, once you get to the second level, making a guy miss and making a big run. I don't know how much more -- I mean yes you can make a guy miss -- but I think Zeke is there," Smith said Tuesday in an interview on 105.3 The Fan.

Tony Romo's offseason still about improving, but now it's a different task - Todd Archer, ESPN

Whether it is golf or broadcasting, Tony Romo is dedicating his time to things besides preparing to play football.

“I think my internal clock's at this point each day I've been waking up and getting ready for A) the broadcasting part of it and B) doing my back exercises and working out and doing those things and it's allowed me to really turn back the hands of time. I feel good, and that allows me to play more and practice more at this. Obviously that would have benefited over in football, but I made the choice to move on and I feel great about that.”

Zack Martin is thinking of winning, not his contract - Todd Archer, ESPN

Everyone expects the Cowboys to sign Zack Martin to a new deal sometime this summer (the timing is mostly driven by the effect of pre versus post June 1 cuts). But Martin is more concerned about taking care of business on the field. In other news, it gets dark at night.

“People ask [about his future] a lot, but we’re getting close to the season now and it’s getting serious where we’ve got to sit down and talk about just winning games,” Martin said. “That’s what I’m focusing on right now, and if anything else happens, it will take care of itself.”

Cowboys improved their defense through the 2017 NFL Draft - Ben Natan, Bleeding Green Nation

How does a writer for one of our sister blogs, located firmly in enemy territory (this is the SBN blog for the Philadelphia Eagles, just in case you didn’t know), see the Cowboys' draft? In general, he came away pretty impressed. Here's his take on Jourdan Lewis.

Key Stat: In the last three years, the highest allowed pass rating he allowed into his coverage in a season was 47.1 Jourdan Lewis is a smaller cornerback who fell on draft day due in part his size and pending off the field question. Lewis has been arguably the best cornerback in college football over the last few years and while he does not have the upside of some of this class' top prospects, there is no denying what he can do. He has great man coverage technique and tremendous ball skills. He is not the bet athlete and his size may force him in the slot, but he is an immediate impact player in a rebuilding defensive backfield.

Cowboys Rookie Minicamp Preview: How Jourdan Lewis Fits - Joey Ickes, Scout

On the subject of Lewis, here is his evaluation from old friend of BTB Joey Ickes.

If not for the on-going case, Lewis would likely have been selected much higher than the 92nd overall pick. His height could be seen as a limiting factor, rendering him as a slot player only, but he plays much bigger than his size and is sticky in coverage inside and out, which makes it worth discovering whether he can hold up on the outside against the types of #1 receivers the NFL and specifically the NFC East has to offer. At the very least he will be a very high quality slot player or matchup player against smaller receivers, and in the best case, he’ll become a staple as a playmaking outside corner in the Dallas defense for the next half decade or more.

With Noah Brown hype, Cowboys won’t forget about WR Andy Jones - A J. Mada, Cowboys Wire

Last year, Andy Jones was a training camp favorite to break through and earn a roster spot. But he faltered late in preseason.

Now a year later, Jones has become almost an afterthought. With the re-signing of both Terrence Williams and Brice Butler in the offseason, and the drafting of Ryan Switzer and Noah Brown, Jones seems to have been written off before the pads even come on. In regards to Jones’ spot with the team, backup outside receiver, Brown seems to be getting the most attention.

NFL schedule: Predicting every team's 2017 season record - Johnathan Jones, SI.com

This article attempts to predict the records for the entire league.

One of the biggest reasons I couldn’t give the Raiders, Broncos, Chiefs, Cowboys or Giants more wins is because the NFC East plays the AFC West this year. I believe all five of those teams can be as good—if not better—than they were in 2016, but they’re going to beat up on each other throughout the season (which should better prepare the winners of each division for postseason play).

Dallas Cowboys Projected record: 9–7 O.K., Dak. Let’s see if you can do it again. Count me among the early-season doubters of Prescott who believed that he would fall back to earth after a solid September. Clearly I was wrong, but Cowboys fans of the past 21 years should know that one season of success does not necessarily roll into two. With a better pass rush this season, Dallas can get back to the playoffs, and Jerry Jones took the right first step in getting Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton at the end of the first round of the draft. Pivotal game: Week 14 at Giants. The Cowboys have three home games before their return trip to New York, including extra days’ rest since they face Washington on Thursday night the week before. Meanwhile, the Giants will have just returned from a grueling trip to Oakland. This game will go a long way in determining the NFC East with a tough Raiders-Seahawks-Eagles finish for Dallas.