Just when things were looking good along the defensive front, here comes another suspension, for the player many hoped might have his breakout season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Irving is facing a four-game suspension stemming from the use of a product he had a marketing deal with. That sounds odd. Players wouldn’t knowingly be promoting some product that was deemed illegal. Mike Fisher would go on to say: I’m told there is an “accidental’’ nature to Irving’s use here, and it is hoped – by both the Irving camp and by the Cowboys – that could help in the appeal process.

Members of the #Cowboys front seven has been subject to suspension over the past few seasons pic.twitter.com/TSncriWjzs — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) May 23, 2017

An in-depth report on why Cowboys are now so optimistic about Jaylon Smith's recovery - David Moore, DMN

On a more optimistic note ...

Little to no regeneration was evident over the first nine months. That was followed by only incremental improvement. But what has taken place over the last two months has been dramatic. One club official describes it as exponential. The pace of regeneration shows no signs of slowing. Now, could that regeneration stop at any moment, leaving Smith to manage at that percentage for the remainder of his career? Yes. But there has been such significant improvement in recent weeks the Cowboys are encouraged it will continue.

How good does Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith look in practice? We won't know until next month - David Moore, DMN

For all the anticipation surrounding Smith, we’re all going to have to wait a little bit longer.

Smith isn't slated to practice on consecutive days this offseason. If he sticks to his current schedule, the first time the media -- and by extension, the outside world -- can gauge his progress will be at the team's final OTA availability on June 7.

Why The Cowboys Explosive Offense Will Lead Them To The Super Bowl - Danny Phantom, BtB

Mr. Phantom makes a strong case for the Cowboys offense to keep rolling this year.

The Cowboys scored 421 points last year which put them in the top 10 in franchise history. And it should be noted that four times where they have finished in the top 10 in points are instances where Jason Garrett has been involved, including three of the last four seasons. This team can score points. Many people will talk up the difficult schedule the Cowboys will have this year, but half of their opponents will be teams that are in the bottom half of the rankings when it comes to points allowed in 2016. The opportunity to score points will be there.

Cowboys 2017 First-Round Pick Taco Charlton Only Going To Get Better - Cole Patterson, BtB

A nice article, complete with film clips, on first rounder Taco Charlton.

In 2016, the Dallas Cowboys made do with what they had on the defensive line. Rod Marinelli’s “orphans” played pretty well for most of the season, but there needs to be improvement. With the questions surrounding Randy Gregory, the departure of Jack Crawford to Atlanta, and now the reported suspension of David Irving, Taco Charlton will be asked to contribute and deliver early and often for the Dallas Cowboys during the upcoming season. If his college career is any indication, Taco’s ceiling is very, very high.

Best offseason acquisition for all 32 NFL teams - 2017 offseason - ESPN staff

Not a selection you might expect. Cap space.

The Cowboys did not make any splashy free-agent additions, although keeping wide receiver Terrance Williams was a surprise. The biggest acquisition of the offseason will come June 2, when they add $14 million in cap space with Tony Romo's release becoming official. Romo will count $8.9 million against the cap next season, but that is a pittance compared to the $25.2 million he was scheduled to count. With Dak Prescott on his rookie deal through 2019, the Cowboys will have a flexibility they did not have because of Romo's prodigious cap figures. Don't expect the Cowboys to immediately shell out for free agents, though. They'll save the cap space for the future to avoid restructuring as many contracts as they have done over the past few years.

Why is Ezekiel Elliott's discipline case still under review by NFL? - Todd Archer, ESPN

Good question. Does the NFL like to model incompetence when it comes to disciplinary issues?

In February, Darrelle Revis was arrested on a charge of felony assault. In March, the charge was dismissed. On Monday, the NFL said the free-agent cornerback and one of the best cornerbacks of his generation would not face any league-imposed discipline for the incident. All it took was three months. Last July, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was questioned by Columbus, Ohio, police after a former girlfriend alleged an incident in which Elliott forcibly pulled her out of a car. The district attorney chose not to pursue charges against Elliott because of conflicting stories. Witnesses at the scene said they did not see an assault occur. Ten months later, the NFL said the incident remains under review.

Gut Feeling: Who & What To Watch At OTAs? DallasCowboys.com Discusses - Staff, The Mothership

Bryan Broaddus wonders about Charles Tapper.

It’s been a while since I’ve seen Charles Tapper on the practice field and it appears that Wednesday will be my opportunity. From what I do remember about Tapper coming out of Oklahoma was that he was a defensive end in a 3-4 scheme that required him to read first (Two Gap) then react to the play. To be honest, I wasn’t sure how good of a fit he really was going to be? All I observed was him reading first, finding the ball and then going to it. The coaches and scouts must have seen something that I didn’t being that they drafted him in the 4th round. I am going to be interested where they line him up?

The writing's on the wall for a Cowboys split from Orlando Scandrick - DMN Staff

Scandrick’s career does seem to be winding down, but can the Cowboys really afford to trade him with so few experienced corners on the roster? It is certainly a bold prediction to suggest he might be traded or cut.

Brandon George: When you look at Scandrick it wouldn't surprise me at all if he's not on the team by the time the season starts. I believe they'd like to move him because they're so loaded now in the nickel spot. They can afford to lose him, are trying to get younger in the secondary [and] can try to get a mid-round pick for him.

The No Fun League Relaxes Its Celebration Rules - Emily Kaplan, Sports Illustrated

Is the NFL really turning over a new leaf with respect to its players? If so, that’s great news! They shouldn’t stop with end zone celebrations.