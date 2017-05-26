Cowboys OTA Highlights: News On Dak Prescott, Jaylon Smith, Charles Tapper & More - Michael Sisemore, Blogging The Boys

Sisemore with an excellent summary of what was going on in and around Cowboys OTAs yesterday.

Dak Prescott showing he is ready for his encore in every way - Todd Archer, ESPN

Last year's rookie sensation comes into OTAs as the undisputed leader of the Dallas Cowboys and he is wasting no time in letting everyone know he is in charge.

Undrafted rookie tight end M.J. McFarland caught a simple pass down the field Wednesday and was met with a loud reminder. It didn’t come from Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett or offensive coordinator Scott Linehan or tight ends coach Steve Loney. It came from Dak Prescott. "Tuck it. Tuck it," Prescott told McFarland, telling him to secure the ball as he ran down the field to get ready for his next snap.

That is the kind of leadership that the team is going to need from its quarterback as it moves beyond the Tony Romo era. Prescott has been working to improve every facet of his game, from footwork, to his mental preparation as he looks to build upon the success he experienced in 2016. Leadership displays are just one area he has grown.

Momentum continues to build for Jaylon Smith’s return - Clarence E Hill, Jr., Ft Worth Star-Telegram

If Smith proves to be the player the Dallas Cowboys thought he could be after returning from an injury that hurt him during the 2016 draft, the 2016 draft class will have exceeded anyone's wildest dreams. The redshirt rookie is well on his way to proving the Cowboys right.

"I just know that he’s made a lot of progress and it’s such a great story because it was a serious injury that he’s had. His optimism, his outlook in life is just rare. I really do believe that’s helped him get better and better. He’s worked very hard. He’s in a good environment to get better and he’s embraced it. There's been no obstacles up to this point. He's just done a really nice job working to get back." Jason Garrett

Coach’s Corner: TE Coach Steve Loney on the Progress of Rico Gathers - Kristi Scales. 5 Points Blue

OK, we talked about having Smith emerge as a member of the 2016 draft class, but another threat to break through is former basketball player turned tight end Rico Gathers. Tight ends coach Steve Loney has developing Gathers as a pet project that he is working diligently on.

"As for his God given ability, he certainly has a lot to offer. He’s 272 pounds. He’s strong. He’s got some quickness to him. I just don’t want him or anybody else to get ahead of himself projecting too far down the road. He needs to worry about getting his first regular season snap and then progressing from there. Don’t project beyond right now." - Steve Loney

It sounds like he might not be ready for prime time yet, but that the offensive staff still believes that you can take a college basketball player and turn him into a viable weapon for the offense. If they pull this one off, any questions about the front office and its ability to bring in the right pieces will fly out the window.

VIDEO Zack Martin: Free's Departure; Playing With La'el - DallasCowboys.com

From the mothership guard Zack Martin speaks his mind on a variety of topics including how Doug Free's retirement will have an impact and on the man who appears ready to step into the vacancy the retirement created.

Josh Norman: Dez Bryant 'just a guy'; Odell Beckham Jr. 'a kid' - Staff, ESPN

Washington Redskins corner Josh Norman arrived in the NFC East last season fresh off of a career year with the Carolina Panthers. Anticipation accompanied his arrival, primarily for the twice a year match ups that Norman would have against two of the game's best receivers. Now the defensive back is stoking the fires to add more drama to the situation.

"I'm going to be honest with you: This s--- is going to get really ugly. Because I do have a safety [D.J. Swearinger] that don't give a f--- and I definitely don't. And I know they don't have that many people on the offense who do on their side." Josh Norman

It is going to get interesting as the Redskin's high dollar player tries to become its high dollar mouthpiece.

Cowboys ready to adjust if David Irving is suspended - Todd Archer, ESPN

Substance abuse issues and possible suspensions seem to go hand in hand with Cowboys defensive linemen of late. David Irving had worked himself into a good position in Dallas with his performance last season, but now he is the latest to face Roger Goodell's heavy hand.

Until official word comes down, the team is taking a wait and see approach toward the situation.

"I think the biggest thing is you can't overreact until everything is made, all the decisions are made so we'll just wait on the decision. But I'm always one that just moves forward. Somebody else likes playing ball. I just coach the guys that are here." - Rod Marinelli

For now Irving continues to work across the formation but primarily as the go to rushman for Marinelli.

With Help From Veteran CBs, Brown Went From Rookie To Vet "Overnight" - Jonathan Auping, DallasCowboys.com

Perhaps even more than Dak Prescott, Anthony Brown was the surprise of the 2016 draft. Thanks in part to some colleagues who have since departed, Brown was able to elevate himself far beyond what his draft status would indicate and become a contributor during his rookie season. Those who got him there may be gone, but their continued impact will be felt thanks to their protégé.

"[Carr and Claiborne] always made sure I was alert to everything. I still talk to them now. They let me know what to look for and what to expect coming up. I’m prepared for it. Once it happens, it won’t be new to me." - Anthony Brown

Jerry Jones receives SBJ's Lifetime Achievement Award - Judy Battista, NFL.com

Better late than never - Jerry Jones is starting to get the recognition that had eluded him for a long time.

Jerry Jones received Sports Business Journal's Lifetime Achievement Award, an honor previously bestowed upon former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig, and the late United States Ambassador to Ireland the Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney. The award is meant to recognize contributions to sport that extend off the field and there are just a few people who have had as great an impact on the business of football as Jones has had since he purchased the Cowboys in 1989 for $140 million and became one of the game's most influential owners, and certainly its most recognizable.

Watch: Former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette reunited with paramedics who ‘saved my life’ in Dallas - Bob Condotta, The Seattle Times

Former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette on Wednesday was reunited with two paramedics who helped save his life after he suffered a career-ending neck injury in a game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. Watch the video, it's an honest-to-goodness tear-jerker.