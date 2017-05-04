The Cowboys haven't even had their first practice of rookie mini-camp, and we're already being offered power rankings left and right. In the last few days, many a pigskin pundit has released his version of the NFL power rankings when we haven't even fully digested the draft yet.

Be that as it may, if you've been on Blogging The Boys for a while, you know that we regularly tally the power rankings for the NFC East. And with draft just over, today is a good time look at what's out there in terms of power rankings and bring them all to one place. To set the baseline, so to speak.

Here's what the experts have come up with in terms of power rankings - without a single snap of organized football having been played yet.

Post-draft power rankings

2nd - NJ.com

With the offense set, Dallas smartly invested draft capital in defense. Taco Charlton will improve the pass rush, and the combo of Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis (if he's cleared to play) in the secondary will make a difference from Day 1.

3rd - Foxsports

Jerry Jones' Cowboys completely overhauled their secondary in one night, drafting Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis on Day 2. They’ll team with Taco Charlton, who will provide some much-needed help at defensive end. Dallas addressed all of its biggest needs on defense after there were serious concerns about the cornerback position entering the draft. They may have gotten better in the secondary despite losing four starters at defensive back.

3rd - Yahoo

What a year it was for the Dallas Cowboys behind two of the most dominant rookies in recent years. Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott may suffer from a sophomore slump, but knowing the mentality of the two, they are just the type to avoid that. If they are to take the next step behind the best offensive line in football, they may just have the best roster in the NFC. They added some defensive pieces in the draft, but their season will be determined on how Dak and Zeke perform.

5th - USA Today:

"Two major needs were addressed with DE Taco Charlton and CB Chidobe Awuzie, but will the rookies be ready to make an immediate impact? The pressure is on QB Dak Prescott and RB Ezekiel Elliott for an encore."

6th - NFL.com

Knowing they had to have a pass rusher, Dallas nabbed Taco Charlton in the first round. The taco salad came when the Joneses saddled up with Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Xavier Woods in the secondary, in that the fortunes of the pass rush can't be separated from those of the secondary. The only disappointment might have been team brass avoiding offensive line, meaning Chaz Green will be the RT next year.

8th - Sports On Earth

I've been banging the same drum all year: Be wary of a Cowboys collapse in 2017. For better or worse, there were a lot of changes to the defense, and I'd watch for some potential regression with Dak and Elliott. However, I love this draft class by Jerry Jones. Taco is a great prospect, corners Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis were really nice Day 2 picks. The secondary is on the right track, but I'm not sure the offense will be able to score as many points as they did a year ago.

9th - CBS Sports

They had a nice draft on the defensive side, but they need those guys to make an impact right away. I just think they are taking a step back this time around.

12th - Bleacher Report

They did address that depleted defense in the draft, particularly with the addition of first-round pass-rusher Taco Charlton and promising Day 2 corners Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis. But don't expect that D to be a strength in the near future, which means even more pressure could fall on quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Still, they make the top 12 because it appears they've drafted well again, the offensive line remains the best in football and Prescott and Elliott are still Prescott and Elliott.

Here's how the NFC East fared in the post-draft beauty contest:

NJ.com 2 12 18 14 Yahoo 3 5 18 23 Fox Sports 3 8 16 24 USA Today 5 10 19 24 NFL 6 7 15 18 Sports On Earth 8 5 25 18 CBS 9 5 18 25 Bleacher Report 12 13 11 17 Total 6.0 8.1 17.5 20.4

Where would you rank the Cowboys as they head into the 2017 season?