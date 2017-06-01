Poll: Should The Cowboys Bring Back Darius Jackson?

It was December 13th, 2016 when the Dallas Cowboys upset a large contingency of Cowboys Nation by waiving one of their sixth-round picks, Darius Jackson (who was subsequently picked up by the Browns). Only 170 days later, Darius is looking for an NFL home once again.

We've signed RB Terrence Magee and waived RB Darius Jackson with an injury designation



Details » https://t.co/tIF7O9a7We pic.twitter.com/x7IjHHHe0Z — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 1, 2017

There are a lot of thoughts likely racing through your mind at this moment, BTBers:

CAN WE BRING DARIUS BACK?!

What is wrong with Cleveland?

Never mind, they’ll probably ruin the Cavs (yay for basketball finally returning).

What do I do now, I’ve already committed to loving Jahad Thomas in Darius’ stead...

With the departure of Lance Dunbar the Cowboys are certainly looking for someone to fill the role of shifty-runner-that-defenses-match-up-poorly-against. While many thought that they would address this need in the draft, they devoted their picks elsewhere (I think we’re all happy with the haul), but they did nab the aforementioned Thomas in rookie free agency.

There’s not a whole lot to be inspired about behind Ezekiel Elliott in the running back room in Dallas. Darren McFadden is beating out Alfred Morris for the two job, and outside of that the lone optimism is the hope that Thomas will indeed rise up during training camp.

Today we are essentially being given the keys to Doc’s DeLorean with an opportunity to push the pedal to 88mph and undo the waiving of Darius Jackson. He is subject to waivers once more, so the Cowboys would have to put in a claim for him, but a reunion sure would be nice, no?

I’ll put it to you, BTB. Do you want Darius Jackson back?