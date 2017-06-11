Cowboys News: Dez Bryant Trying To Recruit CB Darrelle Revis To Dallas Via Twitter

Mailbag: Looking For Outside Veteran Help? - Bryan Broaddus & David Helman, Dallas Cowboys

Dan Ritch, submitting a question from Ramstein, Germany, wonders if there are veterans available that might be an upgrade for the Cowboys. Broaddus and Helman weigh in:

Bryan: Backup quarterback or linebacker makes a lot of sense. I don't have any names yet but once we start playing these pre-season games we'll get an idea. David: I have a feeling the coaching staff is going to be keeping an eye on offensive line options – particularly for depth. If someone who can improve the depth at left guard or right tackle becomes available, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them make that move.

@Revis24 Dallas? ....I promise you are going to love what we got going on around here..your attitude fits our culture...waiting..... — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 10, 2017

Dez Bryant Is Recruiting Former New York Jets CB Darrelle Revis To The Cowboys - RJ Ochoa, Blogging The Boys

Ochoa writes that it’s been a long time since Revis has been the “Revis Island” his reputation was built on, but he could still offer something for the Cowboys.

Darrelle Revis is at a point in his NFL career where he might not necessarily be playing cornerback, but could make the switch that many older players do to safety. What do the Cowboys absolutely love? Position flex. This would give them three players in Revis, Byron Jones, and Chidobe Awuzie that are all capable of doing more than just one thing... which can be of serious use in a sport where many are often injured.

Ocho's article also contains a poll on the topic, so head on over and submit your vote on whether you want Darelle Revis on America's Team.

Dez Bryant implores Darrelle Revis to join Cowboys - Nick Shook, NFL.com

Is there a role for Revis as a safety in Dallas?

Well, if one cues up the film of Revis in New York in 2016, we're not sure anyone would be overly excited to add him. The jury is still out on Revis, though, and whether it's borne out of nostalgia or reality is up for debate. NFL Media's Willie McGinest believes Revis will make a comeback as a corner in 2017, former teammate Buster Skrine thinks Revis "can still play" in the NFL, and NFL Media's Ike Taylor thinks Revis should retire to preserve his legacy as a shutdown corner. But what about moving to safety? The idea began to gain traction when Revis admitted he wasn't as fast as he used to be. It's not uncommon for aging corners to make the transition to prolong their careers. It might be the best route for him to remain an effective defensive back in the NFL, but even that debate is scattered. Perhaps Dallas gives Revis one last run at being a legitimate corner. Plus, as Shaun O'Hara wrote, this is the kind of signing that screams Jerry Jones. As Bryant wrote in his tweet, we're waiting, though not with bated breath.

The first loud push for Darrelle Revis to become a Cowboy - Joseph Stasewski, New York Post

The Post sees Revis is an upgrade.

Revis, who was once considered the best corner in the NFL, has yet to sign with a team, and the Cowboys are in need of a defensive back. Dallas currently has just three corners on its roster with more than two years of NFL experience. Its defense was ranked 11th in the league last year and 10th against the pass, so adding Revis would be seen as an upgrade.

Dez Bryant Tries to Recruit Darrelle Revis to Join Cowboys on Twitter - Alec Nathan, Bleacher Report

Adding another veteran is not in the cards in Dallas, this story suggests.

On May 22, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini [the Jets beat writer of ESPN] published a report in which officials from four different teams agreed there is "no market for Revis because of a significant decline last season and whispers about his commitment." Adding Revis to the roster now would seem to go against the grain. Not only did [the Cowboys] sign free agent Nolan Carroll in March, but they also bolstered their secondary by drafting corners Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Marquez White along with safety Xavier Woods.

Dez Bryant Recruits Former All-Pro CB Darrelle Revis Through Twitter - Kevin Brady, Inside The Star

Brady doesn't think there's much to this story beyond a few headlines.

I think this is more of an open invitation to those veteran players which may be looking for one last chance at winning a championship. If you are willing to come in, compete, and make the sacrifices necessary, then there will be a place in Dallas for you. Like I said before, however, I doubt this is anything more than a fun headline over the weekend.

Is Dez Bryant trying to lure Darrelle Revis to the Cowboys? - Adam Grosbard, SportsDay

On the topic of Revis to Dallas, Sportsday offers a quote from Vinny Iyer of Sporting News, originally published in December 2016.

"Revis doesn't feel like a worthy upgrade, but it's in the nature for the Cowboys to give someone such as Revis a chance in that mix," Iyer wrote. "He's already getting his $6 million from the Jets, so the questions are, does he and would he want to play for less, and will he go out and prove he deserves to be paid anything? For the Cowboys, other than the facade, there's limited upside with Revis."

Daryl Washington wants to help Jerry Jones hoist Lombardi Trophy - Charean Williams, ProFootballTalk

Is Daryl Washington an option for his hometown Dallas Cowboys. The player apparently thinks so.

The former Pro Bowl linebacker just wants a second chance, with any team, but admits he would love to wear the star on the side of his helmet. “Why not be a Cowboy?” Washington told Pro Football Talk over breakfast with his attorney, Daniel B. Moskowitz. “I’m settled in here. It’s home. Let’s try to get one this year. Come on Mr. [Jerry] Jones, you’ll be glad you took a chance on me. We’ll hold up that Lombardi Trophy together.”

They're talking about it so let's see what happens. https://t.co/e12ZxbJcvG — Bryan Broaddus (@BryanBroaddus) June 9, 2017

Amid Tryouts, Cowboys QB Coach Speaks On Kaepernick - Mike Fisher, CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

The Cowboys signed QB Zac Dysert and brought QB Ryan Nassib in for a visit, so there is definitely some interest in beefing up the position. Could Colin Kaepernick be an option too? The Cowboys haven't said much about Kaepernick, but QB coach wade Wilson did have this to say:

“Personally, I do think it’s because of some of the stuff that he has done that will turn some teams off,” Wilson told Mike Fisher on 105.3 The Fan. “Now, is that fair or unfair? I don’t know. But I think it’s real, and you can put your head in the sand about that all you want. I think he’s a talented guy." "He’s taken a team to a Super Bowl, he has a ton of talent. Now does his personal agenda get over the team agenda? I don’t know that, and I haven’t been around him enough to know. But like I said I do think he’s talented enough to deserve a chance to be on a team.”

Cowboys' La'el Collins not worried about the pass-rushers he will face - Todd Archer, ESPN

After moving from left guard to right tackle during Cowboys OTAs, La'el Collins knows powerful foes lie ahead but says it's a little early to worry.

“One of the things we didn’t want to do with LC is make him a right tackle on Monday, make him a left guard on Tuesday and move him back on Wednesday,” Garrett said. “We want to give him a chance to play tackle and get his feet underneath a little bit. We’ve played some other guys at that guard spot, and it’s been productive for everybody.” “I mean, every day I’ve been at right tackle,” Collins said. “I haven’t done anything at guard these OTAs, so I’m just focusing on where they got me and being my best there.” In the coming months, he will figure out whom he has to block, but there’s no need to stress about it now. Or maybe his opponents should stress about seeing him.

Power ranking the NFL’s backup QBs - Neil Greenberg,The Washington Post

Greenberg uses a stat-based approach to rank the 32 backup QBs, and has Kellen Moore coming in 10th overall.

The three-year league average is 6.2 adjusted net yards per pass. The average backup, meanwhile, completes 59 percent of his passes with a below-average 5.1 adjusted net yards per pass. Here’s a ranking of the league’s backups from best to worst, based on their chances of producing an above-average level of adjusted net yards per pass in a game if called into service during the 2017 season. 10. Kellen Moore, Dallas Cowboys, 42 percent

Texas' 'bathroom bill' could hurt Cowboys' chances to host 2018 NFL draft, sources say - David Moore, SportsDay

In July, Texas legislators will discuss a bill aimed at regulating what bathrooms people are allowed to use.

The NFL issued a release about inclusiveness and how its policies prohibit discrimination in the days leading up to the [Super Bowl]. A few days after the game in early February, when asked specifically about the so-called bathroom bill, McCarthy issued this statement on behalf of the league: "If a proposal that is discriminatory or inconsistent with our values were to become law there, that would certainly be a factor considered when thinking about awarding future events.'' The headline became how Texas was in danger of losing out on future Super Bowls if the bathroom bill became law. But the statement read "future events." It didn't limit the league's response to the Super Bowl. The draft, like the Super Bowl, is an event to be awarded.

Rookies will open Cowboys' training camp before veterans - Todd Archer, ESPN

Rookies will get an early start in July.

Since the Cowboys play in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3, they can begin training camp on July 18, but they won't. Instead, the Cowboys will have their rookies come to The Star for some pre-training camp work with the full team traveling to Oxnard, California on July 22. Jason Garrett doesn't want to have a training camp that drags on and on and on for the veterans. It's a smart move and it gives the rookies more time to learn the system and get more work before the veterans take over.

Wonderlic test scores: How did Cowboys' 2017 draft class fare? - SportsDay Staff

Sportsday with a summary of the known Wonderlic scores for three 2017 Cowboys rookis.

Taco Charlton: 22

Chidobe Awuzie: 35

Xavier Woods: 39