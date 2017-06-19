Cowboys vs Eagles stories part 3(I guess?)

So I didn't think this would be right to post on BTB but I'm doing it anyway.( I guess this could be considered part of my Cowboys vs Eagles stories.) BTW I'm just going to tell stories of my experiences with the Cowboys vs Eagles rivalry from now on, family related or not.

As you may or may not know I live in southern Missouri in a small town known as Nixa, it's a nice place, but nothing to much out of the ordinary(except if you count the 4 giant water towers we have). You would think that I would only have to deal with my dad/his friends when it come to the Philadelphia Eagles, but you would be dead wrong, you see are school system's team name is the Nixa Eagles(bet you can guess where this is going).

So our colors are Red,White, and Grey, and our logo now looks like a red hawk(just look up Nixa eagles in your web browser, you will see what I mean.) But before we had our current logo, we actually used the Philadelphia Eagles logo. 100% the same except for the colors. I wasn't very happy about it for obvious reasons(my dad liked it though. I wonder why, not).

Now why did we change it you may ask? Well the Eagles threatened to SUE the city over copyright concerns, and Nixa wasn't in the mood to deal with it. So they changed the logo to what it is today. That's why I hate the Philadelphia Eagles a little bit more than the average Cowboys fan, I can't get away from them.(Though it does make for good stories)