The NFC East showcases many talents across the cornerback and safety positions for each team. In addition to their talent on the field, there are a lot of personalities to juggle with Josh Norman and Deangelo Hall in Washington and Landon Collins in New York. Let's take a look how each secondary unit fares in the division.

New York Giants: Landon Collins, Janoris Jenkins, Eli Apple

The Giants boast the strongest secondary in the division and they are led by safety Landon Collins. He was an absolute stud last season as he was named All Pro and was a contender all season for defensive MVP. Surrounding him, the Giants feature shutdown corner Janoris Jenkins and rising sophomore Eli Apple. What inevitably helps the Giants each season is how these cornerbacks and safeties have to face the best group of wide receivers in the NFL. The Giants come into this season with the top secondary in the division.

Dallas Cowboys: Orlando Scandrick, Chidobe Awuzie, Byron Jones, Jeff Heath

The Dallas Cowboys experienced grand success across their secondary last season which in many ways was an enormous surprise. All that has changed as Dallas lost former starters Brandon Carr, Morris Claiborne, J.J. Wilcox and Barry Church. While the losses are piling up, the Cowboys were aggressive in the draft and now feature potential rookie starters in Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis along with veterans Byron Jones, Orlando Scandrick, and Nolan Carroll. This unit has the potential to do great things and they enter this season as the second best secondary in the East. If this unit can step up and grow quickly, the Dallas defense will be something special because it can take some pressure off the defensive line.

Washington Redskins: John Norman, Deangelo Hall

The Redskins added Josh Norman in 2015, but he has shown more press coverage in the media than on the field. While he definitely adds a strong presence against arch-nemeses Dez Bryant and Odell Beckham, Norman has little help around him. The expectations will be high for third- and fourth-round rookie draft picks, Fabian Moreau and Montae Nicholson. The x-factor for this group will be the re-emergence of Deangelo Hall after he tore his ACL early in the 2016 season.

Philadelphia Eagles: Leodis McKelvin, Jalen Mills

The Eagles had a historically bad secondary last year as they saw Leodis McKelvin and Jalen Mills struggle consistently. They have attempted to reshape their secondary with second-round pick, Sidney Jones and third-round pick, Rasul Douglas. At this time, the only stable player the Eagles feature is longtime safety Malcolm Jenkins. The Eagles enter this season as the least talented secondary in the NFC East.

Summary

New York Giants: 4 points

Dallas Cowboys: 3 points

Washington Redskins: 2 points

Philadelphia Eagles: 1 point

Interim Score Report

Dallas Cowboys: 24 points

New York Giants: 17 points

Philadelphia Eagles: 16 points

Washington Redskins: 14 points

