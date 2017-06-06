Cowboys News: Who Will Be The Breakout Player For Cowboys In 2017?

The Cowboys Best Kept Secret Is Set For A Breakout Year - DannyPhantom, Blogging The Boys

There are so many interesting defensive players for the Cowboys this year, but here is one guy that a lot of people have forgotten about.

If you look at all the rookies from last year and ranked them by their approximate value (AV explained here), Collins scored a seven, which ties him with six other players for 13th best in the entire draft (both Prescott and Elliott are tied for first with an AV value of 16) and no other defensive tackle finished higher than him. Is that to mean Collins was worthy of a mid first round pick last year? That might be a little bold as you can’t really go off of one year to make a claim like that. But let’s just say, he’s off to a good start.

What Dak Prescott sees in Rico Gathers now that they're getting more reps together - Jon Machota, SportsDay

Organized team activities have given second-year tight end Rico Gathers more opportunities to work with Dak Prescott.

"He's getting better," Prescott said. "That's just what we're trying to do each and every day with him, get him better, make sure he's learning that playbook. What I like about him is just look at him, how big he is, the wide range he has of being able to throw him the ball, the catch radius is what I'm saying."

Gut Feeling: Attempting To Predict The Cowboys' Starting Secondary - Dallas Cowboys

It’s possible the Cowboys’ secondary has been the most discussed aspect of this roster in the time since the 2016 season ended. The staff tries to predict the starters when the dust settles on training camp.

Nick Eatman: Factoring in the surprise-element that always occurs in every camp, I could see your opening-day starters at corner being Scandrick, Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie in the nickel defense. I’m sure Nolan Carroll and Anthony Brown will also have a role in this defense but coming out of camp those top three get the starting nod. Carroll’s off-field situation might factor into his non-start in Week 1. At safety, I see Heath and Jones starting with Frazier beating out Xavier Woods for the third spot. Remember, this is just Week 1. Things will change as the season progresses.

DeMarcus Lawrence: Cowboys defensive line doesn't the get credit it deserves - Jon Machota, SportsDay

Lawrence doesn't think the Cowboys defensive line gets the credit they deserve.

"I mean, all right, let me tell you all something, I'm pretty sure that we were fifth in the NFL in sacks last year," Lawrence responded. "Am I correct? So I don't feel like it's pressure, I feel like we need to keep getting better as a unit because everybody is talking down on the D-line like we weren't doing our job last year. Yeah, we lost in the playoffs, but we still was doing our job. I don't feel like y'all give us enough credit as a unit for what we should have."

Post-June 1, Looking At Cowboys’ Salary Cap Flexibility From Romo’s Release - Rob Phillips, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys officially parted ways with Tony Romo on April 4 but for financial purposes designated him a post-June 1 cut. Dallas just got $14 million added in salary cap space; what will they do with it?

"We’ll need some of that money, obviously, by the time you sign 53 players, the practice squad, you’ve got to have all the injuries covered that happen unfortunately," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said earlier this month. "You eat up a lot of money that you’ve got to have just to get through the year."

Poll: Should Dez Bryant Be Returning Punts For The Cowboys? - RJ Ochoa, Blogging The Boys

We all know Dez wants to do it, but who among us actually wants to see Dez Bryant returning punts?

Reality says that it simply doesn’t make sense to have your star wide receiver - who has missed 10 games over the last two seasons - fielding punts. Fun and Madden instincts say, "Do it! Dez is Dez! He’s capable of scoring at ALL times!".

Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant offers a punt return guarantee - Todd Archer, ESPN

Dez Bryant doesn't get many chances to return punts these days, but he's staying ready and plans to bring one back if he gets the chance.

"I’m going to get me one of them, I’m telling you," Bryant said. "I’m going to crib it. I’m telling you I’m going to score. I’m going to return one, and when I return it, come holler at me."

Terrance Williams: No regrets taking less money to stay with Cowboys - Drew Davison, Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams could have cashed in more elsewhere in free agency, but he is happy to stay with the only NFL team he’s known.

"It just wasn’t about money to me," Williams said of his free agency. "There was a lot of money I could have taken, but it’s just the people. The guys I hang around with in my locker room and then the coaches that I have. That’s a bigger price tag on it for me than money."

Mailbag: Using Cap Savings On Free Agents? Impressive Undrafted Players? - Dallas Cowboys

Bryan Broaddus and David Helman answer a few mailbag questions that came through over the weekend. Bryan was asked about possibly using some cap space to sign a big name free agent that's still on the street.

Bryan: If Revis had anything left he would have been grabbed by now. Stephen Jones is not going to sign a veteran player that his pro guys tell him that is done. Maybe 10 years ago but not today.

Offseason work is voluntary but Cowboys believe games 'are won' there - Todd Archer, ESPN

Unlike many other NFL teams, the Cowboys are seeing close to perfect attendance at offseason workouts and hoping it pays off months from now.

"We’ve been very fortunate -- we have near 100 percent attendance of everything we do in the offseason program and we have a lot of guys who live here and a lot of guys who don’t live here, get here," coach Jason Garrett said. "They’re the right kind of guys. We have guys who care about football, care about this football team and care about getting better -- and that’s a manifestation of that."

Cowboys pick up QB Zac Dysert, waive Austin Appleby - Zeke Barrera, Cowboys Wire

Dallas made a minor roster move on Monday, adding QB Zac Dysert off waivers.

The 27-year-old Dysert was originally a seventh-round draft pick in 2013 of the Denver Broncos. He’s yet to appear in an NFL game, spending the past four seasons bouncing off practice squads around the NFL. Dysert spent the majority of last season on the Cardinals’ practice squad, who released him on June 2nd. He didn’t stay unemployed for long, as Dallas scooped him up just three days later.

Terrance Williams Should Be Celebrated By Dallas Cowboys Fans - RJ Ochoa, Blogging The Boys

People cite toe taps and body catches, but what Terrance Williams really deserves is a big round of applause.

People sure do love to give Terrance Williams a hard time, and it’s hard to understand why. The most common answer is typically that he didn’t totally step up to the plate when Dez Bryant missed serious time in 2015, but if you had the carousel of quarterbacks throwing to you that he did that season... you’d have a rough go as well. All Terrance Williams has ever done is make plays and occasionally catch a pass (or a lot) with his body. Oh he’s also been the consummate professional, teammate, and ambassador for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jason Garrett says relaxed celebration rules are a non-issue - Todd Archer, ESPN

It seems incongruous that Jason Garrett was one of the biggest proponents of the NFL relaxing the celebration rules in 2017.