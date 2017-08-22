BTB’s OchoLive: Discussing Cooper Rush moving up and more roster news

Another episode of BTB’s OchoLive is ready for your viewing. In today’s show the discussion leads off with the news that Cooper Rush is getting work with the second unit, possibly making a ply to move ahead of Kellen Moore. There is injury news as Rico Gathers is in the concussion protocol and won’t play this weekend. Could this affect his roster status? Jourdan Lewis has been missing in action with his hamstring, what’s his status? What about Chidobe Awuzie? And is Nolan Carroll going to be an acceptable corner, how long will he be a starter? RJ updates all these injuries and discusses the Cowboys secondary.

And should the Cowboys be playing their starters in the preseason games? It’s been a hot topic in the past few days, so check out RJ’s discussion then chime in on that.

It’s a great show, check it out and big shoutout to RJ for creating the show.