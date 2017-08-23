BTB’s OchoLive: Will the backup QB situation cost someone a deserved spot on the roster?

Another episode of BTB’s OchoLive is ready for your viewing. In today’s show the discussion leads off with the news of former QB Tony Romo having another child, a son named Jones. Hmm... wonder where that name came from? The discussion then turned to the opener and whether nemesis Odell Beckham Jr. will be able to play or not. The Giants were risking him by playing him into the second quarter of last week’s game.

Other topics include what happens if the Cowboys decide to keep both Cooper Rush and Kellen Moore? Many feel like it would be a mistake to keep Moore and cost someone like Noah Brown or Marquez White a roster spot. And finally, can the team or the fans really count on Chaz Green.

It’s a great show, check it out and big shoutout to RJ for creating the show. Also, check in every afternoon for the show live on the Facebook page.