Report: Tony Romo broadcast debut on hold, will stay with family - Patrik Walker, 247 Sports

Tony Romo's much anticipated broadcast debut will not happen in the preseason, but will be delayed until the first week of the regular season. And for good reason, as he has welcomed his third son to the world - with a name that seems to be a tribute to the man who made him very rich.

On Tuesday, the former Dallas Cowboys' quarterback announced the birth of his third son, Jones McCoy Romo, and will skip the preseason event to spend time with his family -- where he ought to be right now.

Scout’s Notebook: Orlando Scandrick’s Intuition; Most Underrated Player? | Bryan Broaddus, Dallas Cowboys

Broaddus always has such a keen eye in observing practices, and his comments from Tuesday's session includes yet another in the long string of positive reports on Jaylon Smith.

I noticed that Jaylon Smith took on a blocker and ball carrier where he had both feet planted on the ground in a power position. He took on the block of Jonathan Cooper with his left shoulder and disengaged. Then, he finished the tackle on Darren McFadden with his right shoulder with power. Initially, he would take blockers on, but he would lift his left leg up off the ground, making himself a one legged player. I believe he is starting to show some confidence in that foot and how it will hold up.

Breaking down all 12 snaps Jaylon Smith took in his Cowboys debut | Bob Sturm, SportsDay

Speaking of Smith, Bob Sturm took time to examine every play he made in his debut against the Colts, and generally liked what he saw. Particularly on the play where he made his first ever tackle in a Dallas uniform.

Here is a 3rd down where the Cowboys want to stop the play before the sticks and the TE is in Jaylon's zone underneath. It is a crosser so the target needs to be headed off by the outside corner and Scandrick is doing his job nicely which allows Jaylon to close the deal. Outside the numbers and several changes of direction for Smith after starting tight with the A-Gap. If there is any moment to suggest that he is headed back in the right direction, this is a real good sign.

Jaylon Smith, Rod Smith living NFL dream together with Dallas Cowboys - Todd Archer, ESPN

With the Ezekiel Elliott suspension, backup running back Rod Smith has a chance to be an important piece for the Cowboys as they try to stay competitive. And he has no bigger supporter on the team than his brother, Jaylon.

“That’s my big brother,” Jaylon said. “He’s doing his thing. He’s very comfortable back at the running back position. Last year he switched to fullback, a position he never played before. They asked him to gain 10 pounds. Now he’s confident and he’s looking like his old self.”

1-on-1 with Maliek Collins: Why he doesn't say much, keys to being a good 3-tech, facing Zack Martin every snap | Jon Machota, SportsDay

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins has had a very good camp to date, including some impressive wins in one-on-one work Wednesday. Lining up against All Pro guard Zack Martin may be a key element in his continuing development.

"It's a competition every day. I go against him every snap. Somehow when the practice is scripted I'm always over him. I love that. I appreciate him giving me a look every day, and I try to give him the best look I can give him."

Jason Garrett dishes on injuries for Cowboys ahead of Raiders game | Aaron Carney, Cowboys Wire

A new injury concern has arisen for DE Charles Tapper, but the head coach is making it sound like nothing major.

If underselling injuries were a professional sport, Jason Garrett would be in the Hall of Fame. The Cowboys head coach took to the podium on Wednesday to update fans and media on new injuries at camp. The headline was a “neck issue” for defensive lineman Charles Tapper.

Cooper Rush joins Dak Prescott in Dallas Cowboys' young QB corps - Todd Archer, ESPN

Last year, the Cowboys were incredibly successful in developing rookie Dak Prescott into one of the most successful quarterbacks in the league. This year, they seem to be doing an equally impressive job with UDFA QB Cooper Rush - and maybe that's because of the staff.

The play of Rush this summer and Prescott last summer speaks well of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson. “They played the position themselves and I think that’s first and foremost the main reason that we’re able to take in the offense, we’re able to take in everything they give us,” Prescott said. “They understand what it’s like to be a player from Coach Linehan, Coach Wilson and Coach (Jason) Garrett. So when they’re asking you questions or they’re telling you something, they’re telling you sometimes from a player’s perspective, so it’s very, very helpful … Before you can even think about making these throws you got to know where and when those throws are going to happen you give yourself a chance, and Coop’s done that.” “They played the position themselves and I think that’s first and foremost the main reason that we’re able to take in the offense, we’re able to take in everything they give us,” Prescott said. “They understand what it’s like to be a player from Coach Linehan, Coach Wilson and Coach (Jason) Garrett. So when they’re asking you questions or they’re telling you something, they’re telling you sometimes from a player’s perspective, so it’s very, very helpful … Before you can even think about making these throws you got to know where and when those throws are going to happen you give yourself a chance, and Coop’s done that.”

Dak Prescott: Every time I'm around Roger Staubach I take some knowledge from him | Jon Machota, SportsDay

One thing that has been frequently note about Dak Prescott is how hard he works to learn and improve. He apparently looks to garner knowledge from all sources, and there are few better than one of the greatest Cowboys of all time, two time Super Bowl winning QB Roger Staubach.

"I mean, he's just, I don't know if the dude has done anything -- I'm not going to say bad or anything wrong -- but I mean he's what, Captain America? I mean he is for a reason," Prescott said. "Everything that he's done is just amazing. Every time I'm around him I just take some knowledge from him even if it's about football or whatever it's about, it's always a pleasure talking to him."

As Dallas Cowboys OL Chaz Green fights for job, hydration is important - Todd Archer, ESPN

There was a concern when Chaz Green left practice on Tuesday. But it turned out to be a hydration problem for him, something he has had some issues with as long as he has played sports.

The cramping is something the Cowboys were aware of when they picked him. “We felt like we could get our arms around it and hopefully help him,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “I think he’s improved dramatically in that area, but sometimes it creeps back up. There are a lot of things our training staff does with him and he does to combat it, and for the most part it’s gotten better and better.”

Ring of Honor Ceremony Has Become A Once In A Lifetime Event - Brad Sham, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor is considered the greatest tribute the team can give to past players and staff. Longtime radio voice of the Cowboys Brad Sham gives us an excellent look at the history of the award and the reactions of some of its honorees.

So you know, the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor was the sport’s first. Now they’re all over the league, some of them heavily populated. One thing Schramm stressed to Jones was how exclusive the Ring should be, and Jones has kept faith. He’s actually improved it by including some glaring omissions from pre-1989 (Jordan, Bob Hayes, Drew Pearson) while keeping membership properly exclusive.

As Zeke 2.0, Joe Looney's impersonations break up grind of camp - Todd Archer, Dallas Cowboys Blog- ESPN

Offensive lineman Joe Looney is probably going to make the Cowboys as a backup, but he also brings a welcome sense of humor and some needed levity to things with his impersonations, first of Dak Prescott, and on Tuesday, of Ezekiel Elliott - despite weighing 100 pounds more than the star running back.

Being in training camp for more than a month, Looney’s impersonations have come at a good time. "During training camp things can get a little 'grindy' where if you’re working so hard all of the time and really focused so hard, sometimes it lightens that up and makes it go a little easier," center Travis Frederick said.

Odell Beckham could miss season opener vs. Dallas Cowboys due to ankle injury - Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano, ESPN

We are now getting to the point where we are looking forward to the regular season opener against the New York Giants, and the injury suffered by Odell Beckham Jr. could be big if he was unable to play. (Don't bet too much on that, though.)