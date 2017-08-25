BTB’s OchoLive: Previewing the Cowboys and Raiders game with an Oakland expert

Another episode of BTB’s OchoLive is ready for your viewing. In today’s show the discussion is mainly about the game against the Raiders. RJ welcomes Ted Nguyen on the show who posts on Twitter, YouTube and other places under the moniker Raiders Analysis. If you want to know what to look for in this upcoming game, you need to watch this episode.

Ted lets you know what a big win would be for the Cowboys in this game by letting you know Oakland’s strengths. He also let’s you know where the Raiders are weak, places where the Cowboys should dominate and if they don’t it could be an issue for Dallas. It’s a great primer for the game and to learn exactly what you should be watching for in the game.

It’s a great show, check it out and big shoutout to RJ for creating the show. Also, check in every afternoon for the show live on the Facebook page.