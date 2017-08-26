Cowboys vs. Raiders preseason game day live thread II

More From Blogging The Boys
- 3 Takeaways from Cowboys Week 8 Madden simulation at Minnesota
- Cowboys at Vikings: 3 bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup
- Cowboys at Vikings final injury report: Dak Prescott is designated as questionable for the Vikings game
- Cowboys at Vikings: Week 8 matchups to watch for the Dallas Cowboys
- NFL picks 2021: Week 8 Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings picks and analysis
- The 2021 Dallas Cowboys team might be their best overall group in decades
Loading comments...