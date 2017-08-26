 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

LOOK: Cooper Rush goes deep to streaking Lance Lenoir, Cowboys take the lead 24-20

Cooper Rush was back at it in a quick two-play scoring drive.

By Michael Sisemore Updated
/ new
NFL: Oakland Raiders at Dallas Cowboys Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Well, that escalated quickly! In two plays, Rush finds his man for his second passing touchdown of the night. After he caught his first touchdown last week, Lance Lenoir and Rush connect on a 44-yarder for the score! Cowboys lead 24-20 in the fourth quarter.

A bit of trivia:

In This Stream

Video highlights of the big plays from the Cowboys and Raiders game

View all 6 stories

More From Blogging The Boys