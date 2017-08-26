LOOK: Cooper Rush goes deep to streaking Lance Lenoir, Cowboys take the lead 24-20

Well, that escalated quickly! In two plays, Rush finds his man for his second passing touchdown of the night. After he caught his first touchdown last week, Lance Lenoir and Rush connect on a 44-yarder for the score! Cowboys lead 24-20 in the fourth quarter.
And the @dallascowboys take the lead!— NFL (@NFL) August 27, 2017
Cooper Rush connects with @successfulj7_ for the 44-yard TD. #OAKvsDAL pic.twitter.com/gFzLC8Cd17
A bit of trivia:
The longest pass Kellen Moore ever completed was 36 yards. Cooper Rush got a 44-yard TD.— Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) August 27, 2017