Video highlights of the big plays from the Cowboys and Raiders game

Aug 26, 2017, 10:15pm CDT
Aug 26, 2017, 10:15pm CDT
August 26, 2017
LOOK: Cooper Rush goes deep to streaking Lance Lenoir, Cowboys take the lead 24-20
Cooper Rush was back at it in a quick two-play scoring drive.
August 26, 2017
WATCH: Cooper Rush makes up for previous fumble with six points! Cowboys trail 20-17
The Cowboys finally show some life on offense
August 26, 2017
WATCH: Taco Charlton with the SACK to force 3rd & long
Taco Charlton gets his second sack of the preseason.
August 26, 2017
Anthony Hitchens exits game with lower extremity injury
There are no details but Anthony Hitchens exited the game at the end of the second quarter favoring his leg.
August 26, 2017
WATCH: Jaylon Smith blows up the screen pass!
Jaylon Smith diagnosed the Raiders’ screen and blew it up!
August 26, 2017
WATCH: Dak Prescott connects with Gold Jacket, Jason Witten for the TD
Jason Witten catches the touchdown from Dak to give Cowboys 10-6 lead.