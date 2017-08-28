BTB’s OchoLive: Discussing the Hitchens injury & Hurricane Harvey’s impact on the week

Another episode of BTB’s OchoLive is ready for your viewing. In today’s show the discussion concerns a few different subjects. One that every one is thinking about is Hurricane Harvey. The city of Houston and the Texans have been hit hard by the storm. The Texans are borrowing the Cowboys facilities and the game has now been moved to AT&T Stadium.

Other subjects include the injury to Anthony Hitchens and how the Cowboys will deal with that going forward. Also, what does the claim submitted for Kony Ealy say about the team?

It’s a great show, check it out and big shoutout to RJ for creating the show. Also, check in every afternoon for the show live on the Facebook page.