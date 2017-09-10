Update: Jason Witten is now Cowboys’ all-time leading receiver

Coming into this game, Jason Witten was merely 17 yards away from breaking Michael Irvin’s record of all-time leading Cowboys receiver. After a quarter and change, Witten caught two passes to eclipse Irvin and take over. Witten currently has 11,906 yards, two more than Michael Irvin!

This man’s job is very important, that’s one historic ball to hold onto.

Football caught by Jason Witten to become all time Cowboys leader in receiving yards held for safekeeping by Bucky pic.twitter.com/k6rz0R39Bh — KristiCowboySideline (@KristiCowboy) September 11, 2017

Just a quick recap of all Jason Witten’s accolades:

10 Pro Bowl selections

Four-time All Pro

Most receptions in franchise history

Most receiving yards in franchise history/third all-time NFL history

Most catches by a TE in a season (NFL record)

Most catches by a TE in a game (NFL record)

One day you’ll be able to add first-ballot Hall of Famer to that list! Congrats to Gold Jacket Witt!