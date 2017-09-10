 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Update: Jason Witten is now Cowboys’ all-time leading receiver

He only needed 17-yards to get the record and history is made!

By Michael Sisemore
NFL: Oakland Raiders at Dallas Cowboys Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into this game, Jason Witten was merely 17 yards away from breaking Michael Irvin’s record of all-time leading Cowboys receiver. After a quarter and change, Witten caught two passes to eclipse Irvin and take over. Witten currently has 11,906 yards, two more than Michael Irvin!

This man’s job is very important, that’s one historic ball to hold onto.

Just a quick recap of all Jason Witten’s accolades:

  • 10 Pro Bowl selections
  • Four-time All Pro
  • Most receptions in franchise history
  • Most receiving yards in franchise history/third all-time NFL history
  • Most catches by a TE in a season (NFL record)
  • Most catches by a TE in a game (NFL record)

One day you’ll be able to add first-ballot Hall of Famer to that list! Congrats to Gold Jacket Witt!

