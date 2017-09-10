Cowboys vs. Giants news and highlights from the game

We got the highlights and news for the Cowboys and the Giants game.
Sep 10, 2017, 7:55pm CDT
September 10, 2017
Look: Anthony Brown PICKS OFF Manning in 4th quarter!
The Cowboys got their first pick on a slant that was jumped by Anthony Brown!
September 10, 2017
Watch: Holy expletive! Did Cole Beasley just catch that?
What an incredible play by Cole Beasley for the first down!
September 10, 2017
Watch: Charles Tapper gets first sack of his career, three sacks on Giants
Tank Lawrence follows his first half performance with an encore as he gets sack number two on the year.
September 10, 2017
Watch: Perfect play-action by Dak Prescott sets up cherry-on-top TD for Jason Witten!
Cowboys increase leaqd after help from Ezekiel Elliott who sets up the play-action touchdown to Jason Witten!
September 10, 2017
Injury update: Orlando Scandrick out for remainder of the game with hand injury
The Cowboys will be down a cornerback as Orlando Scandrick has a hand injury.
September 10, 2017
Update: Jason Witten is now Cowboys’ all-time leading receiver
He only needed 17-yards to get the record and history is made!
September 10, 2017
Watch: DeMarcus Lawrence with the sack on Eli Manning forcing 4th down!
DeMarcus Lawrence is your first Cowboy lineman to record a SACK in 2017!