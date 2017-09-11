Around the NFL: Recapping the first weekend of football

Jaguars defense has a statement game Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

I don’t know what anyone else was expecting, but what I saw out of the Jacksonville defense on Sunday was nothing like the performance I had expected.

The defense that the Jags put together certainly looks nothing like what we normally expect out of one of the perennial lower echelon franchises in the NFL.

“We all have confidence in each other, from an individual standpoint and a defensive standpoint but it’s only game one. We played a great team, and then we’re going to play another great team next week, which is going to be a different type of downhill run game, shots, and we’re looking forward to it.” - A. J. Bouye

The performance of the defense might lose a bit of its luster however with word that WR Allen Robinson most likely suffered a torn ACL in Jaguars win.

Report: Cardinals' David Johnson Could Miss 'Half the Season' With Sprained Wrist Khadrice Rollins, Sports Illustrated

It is still early, an MRI on Monday morning should help to clear the picture, but sources are speculating that the Cardinals could be without the services of their top ball carrier for anywhere from a few weeks up to half of the season.

RYAN LEADS 2 TD DRIVES IN 4TH, FALCONS HOLD OFF BEARS 23-17 Andrew Seligman, Sports On Earth

The defending NFC champion Falcons saw a potential Lombardi Trophy slip away as last year’s Super Bowl meltdown came to a close. One can only imagine what it felt like to have the Chicago Bears gave them all they wanted to handle in week one.

All Matt Ryan was trying to do was make something out of a broken play when he saw tight end Austin Hooper wide open near midfield. He wound up throwing a huge touchdown pass to help Atlanta squeeze out a season-opening victory.

Colts' Pagano after loss to Rams: 'We got our a**es kicked, credit the 49ers' Staff, NBC Sports Bay Area

Pagano does not mince words. The Colts, who were without the services of quarterback Andrew Luck, certainly were the victims of of a good old fashioned butt whoopin’.

There was just one minor issue with the head coach’s statement.

The 49ers spent their Sunday losing to the Panthers rather than kicking the Colts’ posteriors.

When the game was teetering on the brink, Bills offense was up to the task Sal Maiorana, Democrat & Chronicle

This time last week it would have been highly unlikely to say that the Buffalo Bills would be in sole possession of first place in the AFC East. That is where the team finds itself now that the first week of the season has all but been concluded.

To get there the team had to deliver a gritty, determined effort against the New York Jets.

What was most impressive was the way the offense moved the ball against a Jets defense that features six former first-round draft picks is certainly a unit that will give other teams trouble. The Jets can play defense, but the Bills rolled up 23 first downs and 408 yards, went 8-for-17 on third down, and scored three touchdowns.

Buffalo still has a long way to go to be the team they want to be but a 1,000 mile journey always starts with the first step.

Seahawks' costly lapse against Aaron Rodgers gives Packers another familiar win Jarrett Bell, USA Today

New season, same ol' lesson from Aaron Rodgers. Do not give him a free play, because he will usually make you pay.

This time it was Rodgers catching the Seahawks before they could get a 12th defender off the field. With much to gain and nothing to lose in what had been a defensive slugfest, the Green Bay passer went for the kill, a 32-yard downfield strike to Jordy Nelson.

That score changed the momentum of the contest and allowed the Packers to best Seattle in the opening contest.

Raiders notebook: Carr, Cooper blame themselves after three straight end zone misses Daniel Brown, San Jose Mercury News

You don’t often get a second (or a third) chance in the NFL, and when you do you must cash in.

The Raiders failed to do that against the Tennessee Titans. Somehow they found a way to avoid paying the price on Sunday.

Each man took the blame on himself rather than pointing the finger at the other guy.

“It’s just how we are and it’s how this organization is built — our culture. If we both take responsibility, we’ll work at it and get better.” - Derek Carr

Bengals’ Dalton talks about his disastrous day Jay Morrison, Journal-News

Andy Dalton also took the blame on Sunday after his disastrous outing against the Baltimore Ravens.

It was a dismal day for Dalton. Four interceptions tied a career high, and the Ravens sacked him five times. For got measure he added in a fumble to round out the effort.