Week 1 Tweetcap: Cowboys get past Giants with their defense? Hold up...

This Cowboys-Giants game was entertaining but mainly for Cowboys fans, sorry not sorry.

By Michael Sisemore
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t let the 19-3 score fool you... the Dallas Cowboys dominated this contest from start to finish. Despite boasting one of the league’s most dominant offenses, the Cowboys got this ‘W’ by leaning on their defense.

On the Giants first drive, pressure was actually coming from the Cowboys’ defensive line. Eli Manning was sacked on third-down by none other than DeMarcus Lawrence:

Lawrence played like a man who was possessed to put the pain on the opposing quarterback, his first quarter stats:

You knew it would be tough sledding against the New York Giants’ defense as well but check out this hook-up between Dak Prescott and Brice Butler.

After the Cowboys did their best impression of the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, Dan Bailey put it through for the 3-0 lead.

The next drive for the Giants...

The ensuing Cowboys drive was a mixed bag but the highlight of it all was on 2nd and 27, when the G.O.A.T. made Cowboys’ history on an 11-yard catch.

New York would catch Prescott on a five-yard sack but who was there to bail them out again? Mr. Dan Bailey, of course! Cowboys up 6-0.

For the Giants, they finally got their first first-down but Sean Lee and Jaylon Smith decided that one was enough. The two linebackers were all over that field.

Terrance Williams left in the beginning of the game after rolling his ankle but he got right back in there:

He had a pretty solid night but on this drive, the Giants defense put the clamps down. Rest easy, the Cowboys would eventually break their will.

Again, the Cowboys’ defense feasted on the porous offensive line play by the Giants. Check out Tank Lawrence on this one:

The G-Men were forced to punt and Ezekiel Elliott helped set the Cowboys offense up with a couple of really nice runs. On second and seven from the New York 12, Dak Prescott showed Jason Witten some play-action love:

The Giants would pick up right where they left off with another three-and-out after Manning fails to connect with Brandon Marshall:

Ouch... tough crowd. Moving on, the Cowboys were able to get into field goal range before the half, thanks to a Dak Prescott 17-yard scramble...

Of course, Dan “The Man” Bailey put through another, how annoyed do you think the Giants’ Twitter gang was?

After the half, the Giants came out pretty red-hot looking to avenge their first-half failures. However, every time the defense got called upon, they answered. Tyrone Crawford probably laughed when Evan Engram tried to block him:

Just when Eli Manning was looking for the end zone, Charles Tapper comes screaming through and forced them to kick a field goal.

The Cowboys slowed it way down and began to run the ball a bit more. They did manage to have a few highlight plays like this one to Dez Bryant:

The Giants started driving again thanks to a roughing the passer call for Maliek Collins. However, General Lee was waiting:

Two Manning incompletions later and the Giants are punting again. On the Cowboys next drive, it was the “catch heard around the world”, even better than Mr. Odell Beckham Jr.’s “fingertip grab”!

Two plays later, the Giants defense leaves Elliott open on a 30-yard wheel route. Zeke had a pretty good game:

The Cowboys had trouble converting and punted it back to the Giants. That’s perfectly fine because Eli is going to Eli at some point. Hopefully Ben McAdoo knows who plays in the secondary now:

Anthony Brown had a really good performance in this game and he looks like he’s picking up from where he left off last season.

This effectively ended the game but just in case the Cowboys fed Ezekiel Elliott to wipe out the majority of the clock. Relish in this victory, CowboysNation. It was hard fought, complimentary football at it’s best. The Cowboys may have a young defense but they played very well in their debut.

