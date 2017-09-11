BTB’s OchoLive: Reviewing the Cowboys beatdown of the Giants

Another episode of BTB’s OchoLive is ready for your viewing. So last night the Dallas Cowboys got off to a good start to the 2017 season with an easy win over their rivals in the NFC East, the New York Giants. There is plenty to talk about from the game and host RJ Ochoa hits the highlights. The Cowboys defense suddenly becoming a force. That’s covered in the show. Ezekiel Elliott carrying the load? Check. Cole Beasley with one of the sickest catches ever? Yeah, you know we talk about that. And some guy named Jason Witten did some big things. We try to find out what that was all about.There was one down moment, get an update on Orlando Scandrick’s injury.

RJ is on it. He’s covering it all. Check it out and big shoutout to RJ for creating the show. Also, check in every afternoon for the show live on the Facebook page.