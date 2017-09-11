What Giants fans in the New York Giants twitter mentions said.

Giants fans weren't all that happy after the 19-3 loss they took at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys last night and so I decided to put some of the quotes from Giants fans on here from the Giants instant analysis tweet right after the game ended. I might do this for other games, depends on the feedback.

@DebbieNordyk-Eli plays to not get hurt not to win

@LupoZach-you guys tweet alot after losing I see

@cuse_nyg_nyy-Even with the new haircut, MAC still looks like a guy that says "warsher machine"

@JohnKen03663991-Detroit will kill the Giants next monday if they don't fix the O-line. Check the waiver wires. There has to be a better O-lineman available.

@SlidingIntoHome-Instant Analysis: they suck

@Pardeep33954510-We got big L from none other than the cowgirls and you guys posting instant analysis

@Cn1Mir- Answered biggest preseason question: Can the Giants protect Eli Manning? Answer: Resounding NO

@LAND0NCOLLINS-Pathetic

Also @LAND0NCOLLINS- PAY ODELL RIGHT NOW

@MikeyF1W-Here's my analysis: BOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

@brenda_V71- UMMMM the offense sucks?!!! Yup. That's it.

@sirkazm- Instant analysis: CHUMPS

@JorgeGo54079808- Fix the fu***ng offensive line it's not rocked science

@ggallina- Simply put. Giants shit the bed

@ItsBrizz-The offense trash idk what else there is to analyze

So yeah needless to say the weren't all that happy about that L they took last night. Don't worry though Giants fans only 13 more weeks when Dallas hands you another.