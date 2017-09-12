Dak Prescott leads NFL jersey sales for one retailer; four Cowboys in top 30

The Dallas Cowboys are America’s Team. The team’s following proves it. TV ratings prove it. Jersey sales prove it, too.

Just a season after taking the NFL world by storm, Dak Prescott has ascended to one of the most popular players in the sport. The Mississippi State legendary quarterback put together the most historic rookie season in NFL history: rookie records for wins (13, tied), Quarterback Rating (104.0 — third in the league in 2016), completion percentage (67.8%), and touchdown-to-interception ratio (23-to-4).

Replacing the face of the franchise at the quarterback position is never an easy thing to do, but Dak Prescott’s performance forced the organization to move on from Tony Romo to the hot new star on the block. Needless to say, being the cornerstone of the most recognizable franchise in the NFL at quarterback has made Dak one of the more marketable players in the sport. The star quarterback has sponsorship deals with the likes of Pepsi, Frito-Lay, AT&T, DirecTv, New Era Caps, and Campbell’s Chunky Soup.

His jersey is also an extremely hot item. According to Dicks Sporting Good’s Jersey Report, number four leads all players in jersey sales in the NFL this week, surpassing Tom Brady at the top from last week. Prescott also leads the entire league in jersey sales for the last thirty days. Just behind him? Fellow second-year Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott, who rounds out the top three spots this week. The dynamic duo looks to lead the Cowboys to the top of the league.

Dez Bryant lands on the list at number 20, jumping 44 spots from last week. Number 88 is a key part of the Cowboys’ offense and is a fan favorite. Gold Jacket Witt comes up on the list at 30, giving the Cowboys four players in the top 30. The future Hall of Famer broke another record this past Sunday, and it is no surprise that Jason Witten continues to be a big name in the sport.

The Cowboys head to Denver this Sunday for a huge meeting against Von Miller— who is number five on the list — and the 1-0 Broncos. Here’s hoping the success on the field has the same result as the success in marketing.

Which Cowboys jerseys do you own?