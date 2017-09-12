BTB’s OchoLive: Injury updates, running back controversies and power rankings

Another episode of BTB’s OchoLive is ready for your viewing. After the beatdown of the New York Giants the Cowboys are moving ahead to this weekend’s game against the Denver Broncos. But first, we need to discuss a few things. Like the Cowboys power ranking! Okay, it’s not really that important but it’s fun to talk about, see what RJ and other Cowboys fans had to say on the subject. Also in the show is a discussion about the RB2 situation. Just what is the deal with Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden? DMac was a surprise inactive on Sunday night, what does it say about the future? Plus an update on Orlando Scandrick, and a discussion of Tony Romo and his Madden obsession. Beating up on 13-year-olds in Madden?

RJ is on it. He’s covering it all. Check it out and big shoutout to RJ for creating the show. Also, check in every afternoon for the show live on the Facebook page.