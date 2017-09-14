Around the NFL: Dak Prescott a Denver Bronco?

How Dak Prescott Could Have Played for the Denver Broncos Tylor Walden, Predominantly Orange

Typically you will not find a reference to the Cowboys in our general NFL roundup, we have more fitting places for those stories, but this will be a rare exception.

When it comes to the NFL Draft, anything can happen. We have seen the Denver Broncos make a few surprising moves in the draft. There was one move though that could have happened if it was not for a change of faith. There could be a chance that current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could be wearing the orange and blue instead of blue and silver.

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Similar things have been said in 31 NFL cities regarding some guy named Brady. Things happen for a reason, Dallas pulled the trigger and grabbed Prescott. Denver, and the other teams did not. That is the business of pro football.

The football gods knew what they were doing.

2018 Mock Draft: Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson highlight top prospects Rob Rang, UPI

There is no need to wait until the end of the season to start looking at mock drafts. Sure it is early, but talent acquisition is a 365 day a year process. Just ask Stephen Jones.

Rang gives us his early analysis of who we will be debating on in the near future.

27. DALLAS COWBOYS: Maurice Hurst, DL, Michigan: Injuries and suspensions have robbed the Cowboys of some of their more talented defensive linemen, leaving coach Rod Marinelli little to work with. The 6-foot-2, 280 pound Hurst may lack ideal size but his quickness, tenacity and versatility suggest NFL success.

The biggest qualm I have with this is that Rob does not realize that Dallas is picking 32nd in the 2018 draft.

Tom Savage’s Agent “Incredulous” His Client Was Benched Tim, Battle Red Blog

Well, that escalated quickly.

I imagine everyone can agree that Bill O’Brien has absolutely butchered the quarterback situation in Houston yet again. Unfortunately, as the Chronicle notes, history says there’s no reason to believe anything will change moving forward when it comes to O’Brien’s management of the quarterbacks on his roster.

So much for not airing dirty laundry in public. While Savage is handling things in a professional manner himself, his agent is taking a different approach. That is fine for the media, but a player and his agent not only need to be on the same page, they also need to be mindful of how an act like this will impact the locker room.

Rams' Aaron Donald gets back to the business of playing Gary Klein, LA Times

Aaron Donald actually has a couple seasons left on his rookie deal, but he has reportedly decided he wants to be the highest-paid defender in football. The Rams have different ideas, and so Donald decided to force the issue by holding out.

That has changed. He is now practicing with the team.