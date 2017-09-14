 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BTB’s OchoLive: Injury updates, picks for Week 2 of the NFL

Check out the latest show.

By Dave Halprin and RJ Ochoa
/ new
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Another episode of BTB’s OchoLive is ready for your viewing. In today’s episode we discuss the latest injury news, which involves a couple of starters in Terrence Williams and Orlando Scandrick. If they are out, how does that affect the team as they head to Denver to take on the Broncos? Speaking of injuries, the Broncos are dealing with one of their own, a concussion suffered by our old friend, Ronald Leary. He practiced today, but will he go on Sunday? RJ hashes that out. If you want some help with your picks this weekend, there’s also a segment of the show for that.

RJ is on it. He’s covering it all. Check it out and big shoutout to RJ for creating the show. Also, check in every afternoon for the show live on the Facebook page.

