Cowboys news & notes: Cowboys’ OL prepares for NFL’s best pass rusher

NFL’s Best Rusher To Face NFL’s Best O-Line With Hometown Twist - Jonathan Auping, Dallas Cowboys

It’s been a decade since Von Miller left Desoto, Texas – about 20 minutes south of Dallas – where he was a standout at Desoto High School, to go to Texas A&M and eventually the NFL, where he has since become one of the league’s most feared defensive players.

“Just an exceptional player,” Jason Garrett said. “He’s one of those guys who has been wrecking games probably since he was growing up here in South Dallas years and years ago.”

Dak Prescott, a missed flight, and the Denver Broncos come full circle on Sunday - Cole Patterson, Blogging The Boys

One missed flight to Denver might have changed the quarterback fortunes of two franchises.

“I didn’t make it to the gate, the door shut and I had to wait. I got there later that night, but I missed the initial dinner,” he said. “I still had the visit, but I’m sure the quarterback not making the flight doesn’t look too good.”

Life doesn't get easier for La'el Collins this week with Von Miller - Todd Archer, ESPN

La'el Collins will have his hands full with Von Miller, but the Cowboys can help him if they are not in too many obvious passing situations.

“I think he’s a really good player,” Collins said. “Fast, got a bunch of different counter moves and stuff like that. I think he’s a good player.”

Dallas Cowboys: Collins gives defense a spark - Drew Davison, Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys DT Maliek Collins had five sacks as a rookie last season.

“Man, I’m just going to play,” Collins said. “I come from Nebraska where we just go. That’s what I want to do – just go.”

OC Scott Linehan explains why Cowboys threw three incomplete passes on goal-to-go plays Sunday - Brandon George, SportsDay

Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan isn't worried about what everyone on social media thought about his red zone play-calls in the red zone.

"The first two [play-calls] were run/pass options, so that's a run call," Linehan said. "We took two shots to Dez Bryant. We consider those long foul balls. So, yeah, I sit there and it's easy afterwards, you say, 'Look, if we would have hit one of those two, we wouldn't be talking about this.' They were close. The second one, we missed that one. The first one he's covered but he's always open 1-on-1. He caught it and didn't come down, it wouldn't have been a catch.”

After Battle For Starting Job, Green Off To Solid Start As Cowboys’ Left Guard - Kurt Daniels, Dallas Cowboys

One of the most highly contested competitions during training camp and the preseason was the battle for the starting left guard position.

“Chaz did a good job,” said head coach Jason Garrett during his Monday press conference. “Obviously, with all of these guys, there’s a lot of stuff we’ve go to work on, but it seemed like he handled the work well.”

Five things we are thinking after the Cowboys week one victory - Dawn Macelli, Blogging The Boys

After a successful start to the season, there are things to think about.

There was not too much to complain about in the debut of this year’s defense. The Cowboys secondary lost Orlando Scandrick early on and still they did not miss a beat. They might be young and inexperienced, but this group has a bright future in front of them. The men up front did there job as well. Demarcus Lawrence looks to be back to form and Charles Tapper had a solid first outing on the defensive line. The pass rush in Dallas is off to a good start.

Source: NFL could hear decision on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott next week - Dan Graziano, ESPN

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended by the NFL on Aug. 11 for violating the personal conduct policy. Whether he misses games this season could be decided by the courts soon.

If a request of a stay is not granted by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant this week, the NFL believes, according to a league source, that it could hear a decision from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals next week on its coming request for a stay of the preliminary injunction the Dallas court granted that blocked Elliott's suspension. If that decision did come next week, and if it favored the NFL, Elliott would have to begin serving his suspension with the Cowboys' Week 3 game in Arizona.

Safety Byron Jones limited in practice with a groin injury - Clarence Hill, Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Safety Byron Jones was limited in practice Thursday with a groin injury.

Asked in the locker room about the injury, Jones said he was fine and that it was simple maintenance. But it was serious enough for the Cowboys to add him to the injury report after practicing full on Wednesday. Jones should be able to go Sunday against the Broncos. Kavon Frazier and Xavier Woods are the primary backups at safety.

DeMarcus Lawrence: Maliek Collins is a beast; why he, Stephen Paea deserve credit for my sacks - SportsDay Staff

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence joined 105.3 The Fan's Ben and Skin show to talk the Dallas defense, his success vs. the Giants and more.