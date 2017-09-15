Around the NFL: A changing of the guard in Houston?

J.J. Watt, Houston Texans top Cincinnati Bengals in impressive debut from Deshaun Watson Jeff Wallner, UPI

The Deshaun Watson era begins for the Texans. Houston was careful not to overload the rookie QB in his first career start, relying instead on a huge dose of the running game against the hapless Bengals. When he did go to the air it was DeAndre Hopkins who provided the security blanket for Watson. He had seven catches for 73 yards on the night.

Watson helped his own cause with a long touchdown run.

It may or may not be the start of something good for Houston, but for Cincinnati there are serious signs that there are serious concerns.

Eight quarters into the season and still Andy Dalton and the offense are struggling to find their way to the endzone. The Bengal have yet to score a single touchdown on the season.

Alex Smith ‘Absolutely’ Believes 2017 Season Will Be Last With Chiefs Adam London, NESN

He is coming off of an outstanding effort in defeating the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and he is at the helm of a team that believes that now is the time for them to emerge as contenders to hoist the next Lombardi Trophy.

Why then does Alex Smith think his time in Kansas City is running out?

The Chiefs traded into the first round in this year’s draft to select Patrick Mahomes, who’s poised to be the franchise’s QB of the future. Smith understands all of the factors that could lead to his exit, and believes it could happen following the 2017 campaign.

Smith knows that the rookie QB is cheaper, he is the future, and sooner or later the Chiefs will have to make a move.

Adrian Peterson: ‘I didn’t sign up for nine snaps’ in Saints debut Des Bieler, Washington Post

Well, that did not take long. AP went to New Orleans knowing that he was not going to be the featured back, but he did figure on seeing more snaps than what he got. His displeasure was obvious when the camera caught a tense moment with Sean Payton during the game.

That seemed to spill over into the future Hall of Famer’s public proclamation on Thursday.

As Richard Sherman misses practice again, Seahawks may need to adjust Brady Henderson, ESPN

Richard Sherman has missed two consecutive practices after tweaking a hamstring against Green Bay.

Perhaps it is just the team being cautious, but maybe there is more to the situation.

Sherman played all 82 defensive snaps in Seattle's opener against the Green Bay Packers, so it was a mild surprise when he was listed on the team's injury report with a hamstring injury. Sherman routinely gets what are known as veteran days off once a week, but it's much less common for him to sit out consecutive practices like he did Wednesday and Thursday. Hence, the uncertainty about his status for Sunday.

Should the veteran prove unable to go it would mark the first missed game of his career.