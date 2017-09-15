NFL 2017 week 2: Start & sit fantasy football advice that you need to win

It’s that time again. Here are your fantasy start and sits for Week 2.

NOTE: This is a list of players who are on the bubble when it comes to deserving a starting spot for the week. Obvious choices won’t be mentioned, and likewise - some under-the-radar guys, will. Advising you to start Tom Brady offers no value to you as a fantasy owner.

Must Starts

Quarterback

Carson Palmer vs. Colts: Palmer didn’t look great in week one but this week he gets perhaps the NFL’s worst roster to pick on. This should be a bounce-back game for Palmer besides did you see how good Jared Goff looked against them?

Alex Smith vs. Eagles: After one week, I like what I see from the Chiefs offense. Look for Andy Reid to be prepared as he got a few days head start on the Eagles. Smith may be in for his best fantasy season.

Running Back

Jacquizz Rodgers vs. Bears: He’s a great option against a not so great run defense. Rodgers is also a really good pass catcher out of the backfield. The Bucs should be primed for this matchup.

Terrance West vs. Browns: West will be going up against a Browns’ team that is giving up the second-most points to running backs. The Ravens should roll in this game over a weak Browns’ team that believes they almost beat the Steelers.

Wide Receiver

Marqise Lee vs. Titans: He’s now Jacksonville's’ number one target with Allen Robinson out of commission. The Titans are giving up the third-most points to receivers.

Ted Ginn Jr. vs. Patriots: New England’s defense is reeling and it doesn’t help that this ones in the dome! Seeing as Willie Snead is still suspended, expect Drew Brees to go Ginn’s way.

Tight End

Charles Clay vs. Panthers: He saw nine targets last week and will continue to be a go-to guy for the Bills. Plus, the Panthers allowed the second-most points to tight ends.

Martellus Bennett vs. Falcons: He was a sitter last week but he’s a starter this week as the Packers-Falcons game should be a high-scoring affair.

Defense

Ravens vs. Browns- I picked them up in both my leagues as they have some availability on the waiver wire. The defense destroyed the Bengals and the Browns won’t be much of an opponent.

Raiders vs. Jets- Anybody that plays the Colts or Jets will walk away a big winner. Start the Raiders!

Sit Them Down

Quarterback

Matthew Stafford vs. Giants- Sit the Motor City Machine Gun arm talent that is Stafford. The Giants are giving up the second-fewest points to passers.

Marcus Mariota vs. Jaguars- He had a letdown last week against the Raiders and the red-hot Jags’ defense is ready to pounce.

Running Back

Ameer Abdullah vs. Giants- Ezekiel Elliott had a decent week against the Giants but zero rushing touchdowns. Abdullah is going to find out that Snacks Harrison is a good run defender.

Kerwynn Williams vs. Colts- Folks keep telling you that he’s going to be the guy without David Johnson. They re-signed Chris Johnson and have Andre Ellington, this one is headed for the RBBC approach.

Wide Receiver

DaVante Parker vs. Chargers- The pass rush for the Chargers is for real and they’re going to get after Jay Cutler. I don’t see Cutler stretching the field much in this one.

Adam Thielen vs. Steelers- Thielen was Sam Bradford’s top guy in week one but that was against the Saints’ secondary. The Steelers give up the third-fewest points to receivers.

Tight End

Jordan Reed vs. Rams- Reed is dealing with a busted toe and the Rams consistently play the tight end well at home. They have allowed less than 4 yards per catch against tight ends.

Hunter Henry vs. Dolphins- He’s going to need to earn that trust back to be in your starting lineup. Henry was playing down as a blocker most of the game and had zero targets.

Defense

Bills vs. Panthers- Look for the Bills to struggle with the weapons Carolina is bringing to the table.

Packers vs. Falcons- Do not get fooled by their great performance against the Seahawks in week one. They will not fair that well against the Falcons.

Must Start Dallas Cowboy of the Week:

Cole Beasley- The Broncos’ “No Fly Zone” is pretty impressive but they will need to focus energy on the outside weapons. Look for Beasley to be a good play underneath as the Broncos will have to respect the run with their linebackers.

Must Sit Dallas Cowboy of the Week:

Dez Bryant- He’s got the worst schedule of secondaries over the first month of the season. Against Aqib Talib, he’s going to find difficulty getting separation much like week one.

Fantasy Football Name of the Week: Little Red Fournette