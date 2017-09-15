BTB’s OchoLive: What Orlando Scandrick’s absence could mean, and a couple of surprise players

Another episode of BTB’s OchoLive is ready for your viewing. In today’s episode we discuss the fact that the team will be without Orlando Scandrick on Sunday. Scandrick brings experience and swagger to the team and the secondary, how could this affect the Cowboys? Third-round pick Jourdan Lewis looks like he will make his debut, how much time might he see? Also a discussion about the status of Terrence Williams and Byron Jones.

After that, we jump over to a couple of surprises for the Cowboys after one game, the good play of Chaz Green and Nolan Carroll

RJ is on it. He’s covering it all. Check it out and big shoutout to RJ for creating the show. Also, check in every afternoon for the show live on the Facebook page.