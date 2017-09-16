Focus on Film: The Defensive Line Part 1







Football season is back baby! Now we can finally stop with conjecture, lists, and all the other nonsense, and actually focus on what's going on on the field. Good times.

After such a dominant showing, was there any other choice to do a more in-depth viewing of than the defensive line? There are still a ton of questions...most of which boil down to where they really that good, or were the Giants that bad? Let's look at the film and see what we can find out.

Play 1:

This is the opening defensive line, and the primary one throughout the first half. From left to right we have: Tank Lawrence, Maliek Collins, Stephen Paea, and Benson Mayowa.

A cool thing you can see in both of these first pictures is Lawrence calling out the assignment to the rest of the line.

Giants send a man in motion, and the Cowboys line shifts in response. What's really interesting here is the huge shift that Paea makes. He's still playing the 1-technique, but on the different side of the center, meaning we have 3 defensive linemen on the weak side of the formation.

Giants are opening up with a simple run up the gut, so let's look at their blocking scheme. This is a simple man blocking scheme. The right side of the line is blocking down. The left guard is going to chip Benson Mayowa before picking up Jaylon Smith. The LT is going to try and dig out Mayowa after the chip. Meanwhile the fullback is going to come across the formation and block Damien Wilson while the TE is pulling to pick up the first player in the hole....in this case Sean Lee.

Here we can see the play unfolding. It looks at first like the fullback is going to be a lead blocker in the hole, but he's about to cut outside, and the tight end is puling around. There are two things to keep an eye on here...the first is look how much penetration that Stephen Paea has gotten. Some of that is...he's a really good football player, but I think some of this is design. The Giants seemed to want to let us get up-field, and then run underneath the vacated spot.

The second thing to watch is how Demarcus Lawrence is using his hands. See how he's almost shedding the blocker, using his hands to stay disengaged? That's going to allow him to see this play develop.

Right now this is looking like a really nice play for the Giants. The front seven are all accounted for, and while Byron Jones is coming up in run support, (blue arrow), the Giants RB has a nice lane for a pretty big run. Let's break down a few things individually.

Red Arrow: This is what I meant by running underneath the DL. This happens to Paea a few times; the OL will let him rush hard up-field, but will ride him perpendicular to the line of scrimmage. He basically runs himself out of the play here.

Black Arrow: I've never felt that Mayowa was the strongest defensive lineman, but he's doing a really nice job here of slowly closing the lane. He's low, but not bent over, and he's driving the OL back.

Yellow Arrow: Lawrence is still using his hands to fight off the offensive tackle.

Let's go from left to right here: Byron Jones, (yellow arrow), has gotten past any blocker, and has done a really nice job of closing in on run support. He might not make the play, but he's put himself in position to be successful.

Meanwhile Demarcus Lawrence, (yellow circle), has gotten the OT off balance, and has successfully disengaged from any blocking attempt.

Paea is on the ground, (red circle), and Collins has allowed the offensive guard to maintain playside blocking, (the guards helmet and body are between Collins and the play).

The TE is in front of Lee, and the running back has the option to bounce off of whatever side the TE gets leverage on.

Jaylon Smith, (black circle), has done a good job of stacking the guard and not getting pushed back, but so far has been unable to get off his block.

Lastly Mayowa finally loses his balance and ends up on the ground.

There are a few subtle things going on in this picture. I didn't highlight it, but notice that both Sean Lee and Jaylon Smith have managed to get playside of their blockers? That's good linebacker play. We can see what the running back is wanting to do...dart into the spot that Byron Jones has vacated. You can see that Jones has tried to arrest his motion going to the right...but he's got a blocker coming in to knock him back that way. The running back is going to run to the backside of the Giants WR.

But...look at Demarcus Lawrence. He's disengaged from his blocker and is now coming down the line of scrimmage.

Oh, one last thing...all of this has happened before Eli has completed his fake bootleg.

And here we can see Byron Jones being blocked out of the running lane. Sean Lee has a chance to make the tackle here, but if the running back has any power, he would probably be able to run through the tackle. This is setting up to be a big play...

Except for that guy with the yellow arrow over his head, barreling down the line of scrimmage.

Tank forces the running back to cut back inside. Now the arm tackle that Sean Lee would have attempted is going to be a full wrap up. And Byron Jones has done a really nice job of fighting through his block, meaning that what looked like a big play is now being bottled up.

Play 2:

Next play of the game, and the Cowboys give us a different look. We still have the same players left to right, but now both Collins and Paea are lined up in the 1-technique.

Really nice burst here by Mayowa, who is out of his stance before the rest of the defensive linemen, and even before the LG.

This looks to be a pretty basic scheme, with Tank crashing inside, Mayowa playing a kind of spy, and our two DT's rushing straight upfield. Meanwhile, Sean Lee is picking up the running back leaking out of the backfield into a route.

Well, maybe not that basic. This is something that Marinelli just loves to do, going all the way back to Sean Hayden. He loves to pull our nominal 1-tech around the defensive formation. We can see the setup here...Tank crashes inside to occupy the tackle and guard, the center is man up with Collins, and hopefully the LG can't navigate the wash to pick up Paea who is looping around behind Lawrence.

The play works pretty well, but, as we've seen from the Giants the last few years, Eli gets rid of the ball very quickly, dumping it to the RB, who is brought down by Sean Lee.

Play 3:

First third down of the game. And in three plays, we've now got three different looks from the defensive line. Same people lined up left to right, but now we have both Paea and Collins lined up in the 3 technique.

There also seems to be some confusion in coverage, (black arrows).

Not exactly what you hope to see on third down.

And definitely not what you want to see after the ball is snapped, (and dang did the RT get into his set quick!)

Here we go...pretty simple set-up with our D-line simply rushing up the field, with man blocking.

So there's a few things to notice here. First, look how hard Lawrence is pushing up the field. It's hard to tell in the screenshot, but one clue is how wide the OT's stance is. He's had to kick out his back leg, and is starting to turn perpendicular to the line of scrimmage. Compare that to the LT, who is in a very narrow stance, (too narrow, that's bad technique), and is still pretty parallel to the line of scrimmage.

The second thing to notice is that Maliek Collins is attacking the outside shoulder of the guard. who is also now perpendicular to the line of scrimmage.

This is setting up a pretty nifty little stunt...kind of a delayed loop, where Tank is going to loop back inside around Collins. Collins is pushing hard upfeild, so if the tackle attempts to mirror Lawrence, the tackle will end up washed in with Collins and the guard.

Here's the setup. Lawrence bull-rushes, pushing the tackle into the scrum with Collins and the guard. Meanwhile, the second part of this setup is Paea crossing the LG's face, drawing the attention of the center.

I pointed out Tank's ability to use his hands to shed the OL on the first place, here we see it again, (yellow arrow).

Tank has pushed the RT into basically double teaming Collins. Paea has drawn a double team. You can see the setup to the blitz, it develops slow, but this is a really nice play. The only complaint I can see on film here is Mayowa. He's one on one with the LT, and while he's not being beaten, he has really poor technique here. See how tall he is trying to round the corner?

This play worked pretty much exactly how the Cowboys drew it up. Lawrence loops back in to the hole vacated by the center who is now double teaming Paea. Again, the only downside is Mayowa's poor technique led to him going to his feet.

Play 4:

First play of the second series and we have a little bit of a change-up to our line. Paea, (red circle), is now lined up beside D-Law, with Collins, who had been playing on the strong side, lined up next to Mayowa. You'll also see that we don't have a 3-tech, Paea is playing a true 1-technique, and Collins, is playing a 1i technique, (straight up on the guard, not shading to a shoulder).

For our rush all the defensive linemen are crashing inside, with Paea and Collins playing a little stunt; Collins crashes in first with Paea crossing underneath him.

Now the left guard sees this stunt. He allows Collins inside, with only a push, and prepares to pick up Paea.

Here we can see that the LG has attempted to pass Maliek Collins off and prepare for Paea. But the center has been fooled by the stunt, does not see the hand-off, and has his eyes locked on the crossing Paea.

This is pretty cool. Collins is basically just playing a game of Red Rover, with the guard and center, as neither are actually blocking him, and both just have an arm out to try and slow him down. In effect this simple stunt has left Collins unblocked, and has three blockers taking on Tank.

Meanwhile, Benson Mayowa is winning his one-on-one with the LT.

This is a pretty neat screen shot, as we basically have a second cross going on. It looks like the LT has been able to ride Mayowa out of the play, but now Collins is crossing underneath them both.

Mayowa is able to get off his block, as the LT overextends. Now both Mayowa and Collins are turned upfeild toward Eli, with no blockrs in thier way.

Of course, this is a Bob McAdoo offense, so of course there is a dump off somewhere, (God I hate this offense). But it was still a great defensive play, and if Collins was just a tad bit faster he might have been able to get a pick here. It was close.

Play 5:

So this play we'll mostly be looking at D-Law and Damien Wilson, and how alignment can affect the offensive line. Here we see Wilson creep up to the line to show blitz, and D-Law moving from the tackles outside shoulder to heads up on the tackle.

Here we see how the Giants are blocking this play. It's pretty simple. The RT is going to block out on Damien Wilson, the RG is blocking D-Law, and the center is blocking Paea. Meanwhile the LG and LT are double teaming Collins, and the TE is tasked with Mayowa. It's a simple man blocking scheme.

D-Law and Paea have both attacked the outside shoulder of their blocker.

There's really not much going on here scheme wise...but it's nice to see just the initial push that the DL has here. Eli hasn't finished the play-action, and already we've moved the line back a good yard.

And here's where things get interesting. We'll go left to right, and break things down. First, check out the RT. He's still locked in on Damien Wilson, and is a complete non-factor in the play. This is a really good example of how fake pressure can still disrupt an offense. Wilson has effectively neutralized a blocker, but is still in position to drop into coverage or protect the edge.

Now the box. Let's start with D-Law. See how he's planted his outside foot? We're about to see something we've already seen quite a bit; D-Law is going to cut back underneath and inside his blocker, around Stephen Paea. This is another bonus of faking the blitz with Wilson...by drawing RT so far away from the line, Dallas has effectively forced the RG to block in space, against D-Law. That's a match-up I'll take every time.

Meanwhile, it looks like Paea is splitting a double team, but he's not; the Giant on the left is actually going out into a route. But he has turned his blocker perpendicular to the line of scrimmage, which is a win for the defense.

Here we see a few things. One Wilson has dropped off into coverage, (red circle). Next, D-Law has broken off his blocker, and is now pulling around behind Paea. Lastly, I've highlighted in red the stances of some of the Giant's blockers. Again, look at the center blocking Paea; his base is perpendicular to the line. Compare that to the guard blocking Collins, who has been able to stay parallel to the line of scrimmage.

I love this picture, mostly because both the RT and the LT are looking for someone to block,and have literally no one near them, (red arrows). But it's also a good example of why an OL doesn't want to get perpendicluar to the line, it makes it simple for the DL to blow by you, (yellow arrow), and you can't recover if a second defender is attacking the gap next to you, (skinny yellow arrow).

I am utterly convinced that if D-Law doesn't stumble here, this is a sack. Still, this is a good look for the defense...two defenders breaking free to the QB, and on the far right, it looks like Mayowa has gotten the edge, (but still bad techique...see how upright he is turning the edge?)

Give this to the Giant's center...he has displayed good footwork being able to stay with Paea. But Paea has been able to walk him back, nearly right into Eli. And, in other news...if you look at the red arrow, you'll see a hold as big as Dallas against D-Law.

Finally, Mayowa was not able to gain the edge against the LT.

This is why football is a game of inches. Literally a few more inches and Paea has Eli in his grasp. And now look at D-Law...see how he's having to plant that outside foot? That's because he has to arrest his momentum from being pushed in the ^%&$(!!!$%^ back!

Here we have D-Law bearing down on Eli...and in the black circle Mayowa pulls a nice swim move to get by the LT.

Again, it's a game of inches. Somehow Eli dumps this pass off with D-Law draped on his back. Still, another really nice play by the defensive line.

What's It All Mean?

I think there are a few tidbits that we can safely takeaway from this game.

This is the most athletic defensive line we've had in the Marinelli era. i had to chuckle watching film...Marinelli loves to run stunts with his 1-tech, going all the way back to the Nick Hayden days. There was nothing more befuddling than watching the defensive end crash inside, and then seeing Nick Hayden loop around behind. That is still a staple of this defense; I saw Tank crash inside at least twice with Paea looping around behind. Let's just say it works a little bit better now.

Demarcus Lawrence is finally healthy. I've been a huge advocate of D-Law's for years, so it is with just a little bit of delight that I say this. I'm not ready to say he's going to get two sacks every game, (the Giant's O-line is baaad), but I think it's safe to pencil him in for double digit sacks this year.

Taco Charlton underwhelmed in his first game. The good news...he didn't look physically overwhelmed. But he didn't play with good technique, and sometimes appeared lost or hesitant. Those are both fixable with coaching.

When I looked at his Raiders tape, the word that best described Benson Mayowa was athletic. You could just see the agility...he didn't have the best bend, or speed, but he rarely lost his feet, and he could kind of glide through traffic. So far that hasn't shown up much in his time with the Cowboys. I would like to see the coaches get him more involved with various stunts, and use his ability to navigate the wash.

Bookkeeping:

So this was originally supposed to be a 20 play breakdown, with five from each quarter. But I just didn't have the time this week. Would you guys like to see a part 2 of this game, with another 5-7 plays from the 2nd half, knowing I wouldn't be able to get them done until next after Sunday's game? Or would you rather I focused on Week 2, and looking at another player/position group?