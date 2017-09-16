Around the NFL: Bengals make changes after failing to score a TD in two home games

Cincinnati Bengals change coordinator after offense sputters Jeff Wallner, UPI

Regardless of your job in the NFL, if you do not deliver you are going to find out what the three letters in the league’s shield actually stand for.... Not For Long.

Eight consecutive quarters without finding the end zone was enough in Cincinnati so the Bengals made the season’s first high-profile staff adjustment following a defeat at the hands of the Texans. They fired their offensive coordinator.

"Ken Zampese has done a tremendous job for us for my 15 years here, and I have the utmost respect for Ken as a person and as a coach, but I feel it best for the football team to breathe new life into the offense, and that's why I am making the change." - Marvin Lewis

CFL extends window for decision on Johnny Manziel Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

Yes, there is still Johnny Football talk making news. Granted it is not currently in the NFL, but if Johnny goes to Canada and has success it will not be long before there is talk of him getting a second shot at the game’s biggest stage.

The CFL extended its 10-day window for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to make a decision on Johnny Manziel. The league said in in a statement it needs more time to evaluate the quarterback, who must undergo a domestic violence assessment first

J.J. Watt raises $37.132 million for flooding victims Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle

Watt has shut down his fund raising efforts and now he is in full swing putting the funds raised to good use.

"We set out with a goal of $200,000 and every single day since then has been a reminder of how much good that there is out in the world, and how when times are tough and things get bleak, people step up to help their fellow human. It has truly been an incredible spectacle to watch and I cannot thank everybody enough for sharing it and donating and doing whatever you possibly can to help this cause." - J J Watt

All that needs to be said is “WOW”. That, and thank you, J.J.

Brady: Concussions part of ‘the physical nature of our game’ Jimmy Golen, Bangor Daily News

The NFL has struggled to come to terms with the danger of concussions and the lifetime health risks they pose. The league this year agreed to pay as much as $1 billion to former players who have been diagnosed with post-concussion symptoms that could include the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

The concussion related issue is something that can cut both ways. Nobody wants to deal with the impact of the problem, but neither do they want to sacrifice the benefits that come from playing the game.

It cannot go both ways and fully reach either destination. Brady’s attitude seems pretty common; it is the cost of doing business on the gridiron.