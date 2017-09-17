Jason Witten gets TD, but Cowboys still trail big

Jason Witten and Dak Prescott finally got the Cowboys in the endzone again. The Cowboys are still down 18 in the fourth quarter.

Jason Witten hauled in his 65th touchdown as a Dallas Cowboys. He’s not done folks.

Big Witt getting yet another BIG milestone. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/LsoWkKI0vo — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 18, 2017

Jason Witten has tied Michael Irvin with 65 career TD receptions! #DALvsDEN pic.twitter.com/WqCdZQfhiF — ✭Cowboys News✭ (@DemBoyz_News) September 17, 2017

That TD catch for Jason Witten gave him 1,102 receptions in his career. That ties him for 4th all-time in NFL history with Marvin Harrison. — Brandon George (@DMN_George) September 17, 2017

The G.O.A.T. is racking up the records!