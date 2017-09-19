BTB’s OchoLive: Questioning some of Jason Garrett’s strategies against the Broncos

Another episode of BTB’s OchoLive is ready for your viewing. In today’s episode we discuss one of the decisions made by Jason Garrett in the Broncos’ game, and why it probably was a bad call. There were certainly plenty of bad calls in that game! Also, Damontre Moore is done with his suspension, how much could that help the team. The Cowboys made a few roster moves today, we’ll talk about those, too. Like what does the release of Jayrone Elliott have to do with Anthony Hitchens? Listen to the show.

RJ is on it. He’s covering it all. Check it out and big shoutout to RJ for creating the show. Also, check in every afternoon for the show live on the Facebook page.