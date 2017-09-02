BTB’s OchoLive: Breaking down all the angles of the Cowboys 53-man roster

Another episode of BTB’s OchoLive is ready for your viewing. In today’s show the discussion concerns the number one subject of the day, the Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster. The Cowboys made all kinds of cuts, including dumping backup quarterback Kellen Moore. They also made a trade for a cornerback, giving up a conditional pick for Bene Benwikere.

So how did it all shake out? Where did the Cowboys go long, and where are they short? Did they cut some guys they should have kept? We discuss it all in the show.

It’s a great show, check it out and big shoutout to RJ for creating the show. Also, check in every afternoon for the show live on the Facebook page.