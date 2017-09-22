BTB Cowboys Podcast: Dissecting all the storylines for the Cardinals game

Greetings BTB!

Another killer podcast from Landon McCool is now available. The Cowboys need to rebound from the beatdown they took from the Broncos, and the team they need to do it against is the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have been struggling themselves early in the season, so both teams want to get whole.

The Cardinals have problems along their offensive line. They aren’t playing well and they have injuries on one side. Can the Cowboys defense take advantage of it? Carson Palmer is not mobile and he likes to hold the ball to throw deep. Will the sacks come? At least the Cowboys don’t have to deal with David Johnson.

The Cardinals defense has elite personnel, but they haven’t really been shut down this year. Patrick Peterson will try to take Dez Bryant out of the game. And surely the Cardinals will stack the box and try to stop Ezekiel Elliott. Will it work? Landon takes a look at it all.

