Around the NFL: Close calls and upsets abound in Week 3 action

Chicago running back Jordan Howard rushed for 138 yards on 23 carries Sunday against the Steelers. Adam Bittner, Pittsburgh Post Gazette

Jordan Howard was going to be a test for the Steelers front seven, that was a given. What was not expected was that Chicago could go down the depth chart and still pound the rock.

The Bears were especially effective on the final drive. Backup Tarik Cohen had a 36-yard run that would have gone for a touchdown if he didn’t step out of bounds, and Howard had an 18-yard run immediately before his 19-yard run to win the game

With QB Mike Glennon struggling the Bears needed all the help they could get on the ground, and Pittsburgh gave it to them.

Eagles' RB Darren Sproles suffers broken arm vs. Giants, report says Matt Lombardo, Lehigh Valley Live

Division wins are never cheap, but Philadelphia paid a pretty high price for their win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Darren Sproles is a major piece of their offense and losing him will have the birds flying closer to the ground for several weeks. He is a critical part of everything the Eagles do offensively and the kick return game is built around him.

Losing Sproles for an extended period of time would certainly rob this offense of one of its most explosive playmakers both in the running game, passing games and as a returner.

Escape act for Patriots leads to dramatic win Mike Shalin, Union Leader

The Houston Texans and New England Patriots should have been a one-sided affair but things turned out much different than most had anticipated. Victory was in the hands of the Texans as the clock wound down, but they were not able to make the grab......literally.

After the Patriots stopped the Texans on a third-and-1 to force a field goal, Brady completed two straight passes to Gronkowski (for 23 yards), then hit a third-and-17 to Danny Amendola for 27 (after Houston’s Corey Moore dropped an interception at his own 2) before the winner.

Silverstein: Aaron Rodgers, Packers receivers take over when it counts Tom Silverstein, Wisconsin Rapids Tribune

The Green Bay Packers also needed additional time to pull out a win against the Cincinnati Bengals. While the Bengals might not match up as well as they would have liked, the coaching staff did a tremendous job keeping things competitive and they gave the visitors a chance to win in Lambeau.

By any estimation, Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther got the best of coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers with his house of mirrors approach that kept the Packers continually guessing what coverage they were facing.

Titans Display "Want To" Approach in Win Over Seahawks Jim Wyatt, Titans Online

Tennessee is proving themselves in tough games. The Titans rode a strong outing by Marcus Mariota and DeMarco Murray to victory against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Following a season when the Titans won nine games -- beating five eventual playoff teams along the way – the team dropped this year’s season-opener to the Raiders. In the past two weeks, however, the Titans have shown more of a killer instinct, especially in the second half of games.

Tennessee is becoming somebody you don’t want to sleep on.

Another defeat comes to pass for 0-3 Chargers, who lose another at home, 24-10 to the Chiefs Dan Woike, Los Angeles Times

That laughing sound you hear....it is coming from San Diego.

Philip Rivers walked toward the Chargers bench early in the second quarter, exasperated with how the ball had just left his hand. He ripped off the glove he wears on his left hand and flung it into the air. He unsnapped his chin strap, took off his helmet and looked to the sky. The glove fell harmlessly to the ground, but given the way things went Sunday in the Chargers’ 24-10 loss to Kansas City, Rivers was lucky that didn’t get intercepted too.

Looks like another round of free tacos in San Diego this week.