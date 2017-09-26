BTB’s OchoLive: Post-game wrap-up for the Cardinals game, plus more news

Two episodes of BTB’s OchoLive are ready for your viewing. RJ (and his special guest, his Dad) recount the Cowboys huge win over the Cardinals. He gives much praise to DeMarcus Lawrence who is flat-out ballin’ in 2017. He also kills Cardinals coach Bruce Arians for his clock-management and last-drive decisions at the end of the game. The Cowboys coaches won their matchup.

Other post-game subjects: Brice Butler and his breakout game, Dak Prescott’s leadership and RJ and his Dad hand out five MVPs of the game.

Bonus show, yes we have two today! RJ gets into Noah Brown’s contribution, plus how Ezekiel Elliott got back into the action. Plus a breakdown on the Cowboys coaching decisions at the end of the half.

RJ is on it. He’s covering it all. Check it out and big shoutout to RJ for creating the show. Also, check in every afternoon for the show live on the Facebook page.

Sunday night’s post-game episode.

Monday’s show.