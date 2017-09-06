Cowboys injury report is very positive, Giants still missing Odell Beckham, Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys will be taking on the New York Giants on Sunday night to start off the 2017 season. One thing that comes with NFL games is injury reports. We have our first official one of the year for the Cowboys and the news is good.

The only player who totally missed today’s practice is linebacker Anthony Hitchens. That’s going to be the case for a while as he recovers from his fractured tibia injury. Other than that, only cornerback Jourdan Lewis was limited.

As for all those other Cowboys who have been injured, including the rookies in the secondary, they were able to take their reps today. Corner Chidobe Awuzie and safety Xavier Woods were practicing. Also practicing was Tyrone Crawford who has been sitting out for quite a while with his ankle injury.

At the guard position, Chaz Green was able to practice so if he can stay healthy this week he will likely be the Cowboys starter on Sunday.

For the Giants, they were missing two players, one of them is a very important piece of their offense. Odell Beckham, Jr. did not participate in practice but he still hopes to play on Sunday night.

Wednesday was a good day, Odell Beckham said, but it still wasn't quite good enough. He was able to do some more running on the side, but still couldn't practice with the rest of his Giants teammates.

That's alarming with just four days left before the Giants' regular season opener in Dallas. And even Beckham sounded more hopeful than confident that he'd be able to play by Sunday night.

"I wouldn't count it out, yeah," the Giants star receiver said. "And my heart's just not going to make this easy. So I can say it's a day to day thing. I'm really trying to get better. It's been two weeks. I'm itching. But, just patience and trusting."

The Giants were also without linebacker Keenan Robinson.