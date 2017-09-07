Cowboys still America’s Team, with data to prove it

Yes, the Dallas Cowboys are still America’s Team. As much as the other 31 franchises don’t like it, when it comes to seeing football games on TV and in person, the Cowboys rule. The latest proof of said hypothesis comes our way from the secondary ticket market and the fine people at Ticket IQ.

It turns out that if you want to see the Cowboys on the road this year, they are the most expensive tickets on the secondary market. The Cowboys fanbase is everywhere, and they are faithful to their team, allowing ticket owners to charge the big bucks. On average, the Cowboys road tickets in the secondary market are averaging $478, the highest in the league. Next are the Green Bay Packers at $414 and the New England Patriots at $325.

The most expensive road ticket for the Cowboys at this point? The Denver Broncos game in Week 2.

The Cowboys matchup with the defending NFC champions, the Atlanta Falcons, is also a hot ticket.

There’s no denying it, the Cowboys are still America’s Team. The money does the talking.