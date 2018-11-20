BTB Cowboys podcast: Looking back at Atlanta, looking ahead to Thanksgiving

The Cowboys picked up a huge win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night but there isn’t a whole lot of time to celebrate. The Cowboys are right back at it on Thanksgiving day against rival Washington, so we have to split this edition of OchoLive between reliving the win, and looking ahead to the huge game coming up. The division lead will be on the line!

OchoLive: The Day After | Short Week | Assessing The NFC East

Whaddup World! It’s the day after a Dallas Cowboys win which means one thing, a new episode of OchoLive. RJ and special guest Papa Ocho get into everything that worked for Dallas in Atlanta, but with it being a short week they quickly turn their eye to the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving. Can Dallas actually contend in this division? What does the road look like ahead? We get into all of it and more. Huzzah!