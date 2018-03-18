Out of these five players, which one should the Cowboys target in free agency?

The Cowboys are not changing their way of dealing with free agency, not matter what fans or media think. That much is obvious. So instead of debating the right and wrong of that, we’ll deal with the only obvious thing we can do - have a poll that will force the Cowboys front-office to sign our player! Okay, maybe not, but we are going to do the poll.

Pro Football Talk has a list of their Top 100 free agents, and we’re going to take their top player (with one exception) at each of five positions and see which one is the one the Cowboys should target first. (This will surely force the hand of the front-office. Ha!)

Safety - #27 Kenny Vaccaro

On the PFT list, Vaccaro is the highest rated safety still available. We know the Cowboys had their eye on Vaccaro back in the 2013 draft. His time in New Orleans can be described as a player never reaching his potential. He was’t bad, or average, but he never ascended to the heights people thought he would. His issue may have been his versatility as the Saint used in him in a few different roles. After the Bryon Jones experiment, is that the way the Cowboys should go?

Linebacker - #40 NaVorro Bowman

The Cowboys tried to sign Bowman when he was released last season by the 49ers, but the Raiders ended up getting him. It seems like he’s been in the league forever, but he’s actually only going to be 30 years old in the 2018 season. He had a great second half of the season in Oakland, and is a force in stopping the run. His veteran presence could help with Jaylon Smith, but he may not be so great in pass coverage.

Defensive tackle - #41 Bennie Logan

PFT’s top defensive tackle that is still available is Ndamukong Suh, but we’re passing on him because we know the Cowboys are not going to spend the kind of money it will take to sign him. Ditto the recently released Jonathan Hankins. Bennie Logan is a quality vet who would benefit from moving back to a 1-tech position. He’s solid against the run and has enough disruption ability to influence the passing game on occasion. He’s not a stats-stuffer, but he would reinforce a shaky Cowboys interior. He was mentioned by my colleague Michael Sisemore earlier.

Guard - #47 Jack Mewhort

Mewhort came out of the gate looking like he was going to be a star for the Colts. His first two seasons were very good but then the injury bug got him. He’s missed much of the past two years with knee issues and a triceps injury. His knees are the big concern, so a thorough physical examination would be needed. But if he’s healthy again, he could be the missing piece of the line.

Wide receiver - #75 Jordan Matthews

Also featured by Michael Sisemore earlier. The wide receiver free agency market was wild in the first few days, leaving players like Matthews as all that is left. Matthews is coming off a weak season in Buffalo and also had some surgeries that ended his season early, but he’s a solid underneath receiver who can help move the chains.

So BTB, if you were presented with those five players, which one would you sign.