Cowboys to host three offensive linemen and two wide receiver free agents

The Dallas Cowboys are finally getting themselves involved in free agency after sitting out the first week. Now is when the bargain shopping really takes place and it looks like the Cowboys are planning to add a lineman and a receiver. How do we know? Because they are bringing in three offensive linemen and two wide receivers for visits.

It was previously reported that the Cowboys would be hosting guard Marcus Martin and offensive tackle Cameron Fleming. It looks like the Cowboys will also be looking at Fleming’s teammate LaAdrian Waddle. Waddle is also an offensive tackle.

Additionally, the Cowboys are looking at a couple of wide receivers.

Offensive linemen Cameron Fleming, Marcus Martin and LaAdrian Waddle are expected at The Star this week. Wide receivers Dontrelle Inman and Justin Hunter are also expected to visit.

The addition of either Fleming or Waddle could be viewed as an attempt to have a better swing tackle than the failed experiments of last season. Or, as has been speculated, the Cowboys could be interested in moving La’el Collins back to guard. Both Fleming and Waddle have starting experience and both started games in the Patriots playoff run of 2017.

Justin Hunter is a former second-round pick in the 2013 draft who has bounced around to a few teams after initially playing with the Tennessee Titans. Hunter has a lot of physical gifts with size and athleticism, but has never really had a breakout season.

Dontrelle Inman has had one pretty big season in 2016 with the Chargers, 58 catches for 810 yards. He’s also bounced around for a few teams and has the physical profile the Cowboys like in a receiver (over 6 foot).